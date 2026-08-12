Visiting Angels Caps a Milestone First Half of 2026 with New Leadership, National Recognition

"When I think about the next chapter for Visiting Angels, I think about the kind of leadership that earns trust from every direction," said Founder and CEO Larry Meigs. "From our franchise owners, our caregivers, and the families we serve. Scott embodies that."

Visiting Angels also held their annual conference in Scottsdale, Arizona in June. The event was punctuated by announcing West Virginia caregiver Tiffany Moon as the company's 2026 Caregiver of the Year. As part of her recognition, Moon was presented with an award and a $10,000 check. The Caregiver of the Year awards ceremony highlights employees who provide compassionate, professional support that helps seniors and vulnerable individuals remain comfortable and independent in their own homes.

2026 has already been a banner year for accolades. Visiting Angels received several Best of Home Care® awards from Activated Insights, including Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience and Leader in Training. Additionally, Visiting Angels was named to the following Franchise Business Review lists:

Satisfaction Awards: Top Franchises 2026

Satisfaction Awards: Top Franchises for Culture 2026

Satisfaction Awards: Top Franchises for Women 2026

Satisfaction Awards: Top Franchises Recession Resistant 2026

Satisfaction Awards: Most Innovative 2026

Satisfaction Awards: Most Profitable Franchises 2026

"Being named to Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises, Top Franchises for Culture, Top Franchises for Women, Top Franchises Recession Resistant, Most Innovative and Most Profitable Franchises lists is a wonderful recognition of the dedication we strive for at Visiting Angels, from the top down," said Liz Berdow, Vice President of Marketing for Visiting Angels. "Ultimately, as long as we stay true to our values and our mission statement in serving our communities and supporting our staff, accolades will follow, but the most important thing for Visiting Angels is offering the best assistance we can to employees and our clients and their families."

The brand's network of franchise owners is also being recognized individually. Among this year's honorees, Robert and Marilyn Oswald, owners of Visiting Angels in Kitsap County, WA, received the company's Founders Award, the highest recognition Visiting Angels bestows on those who have most notably advanced the cause of private duty home care and positively represented the brand and the industry.

Momentum continues to build towards the second half of 2026. In the fall, Visiting Angels locations across the country make their annual push and promotion for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, a cause the company is deeply involved with. Now in its 16th year, Visiting Angels has raised over $5.3 million to date.

Franchise growth is another area of focus for the brand. With more than 600 locations across the country, Visiting Angels provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to build a purpose-driven business in the senior home care industry. Backed by an established business model, comprehensive training, and ongoing support, franchise owners have the resources and guidance to grow their businesses while helping seniors live comfortably and independently at home. As the need for in-home care continues to increase, Visiting Angels is expanding its franchise network to serve more seniors and families in communities nationwide. Learn more about becoming a Visiting Angels franchisee and explore available opportunities at https://franchise.visitingangels.com.

About Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels is America's leading, most respected network of non-medical senior home care agencies. For more than 25 years, Visiting Angels has provided exceptional home care to families across the country. With over 600 offices throughout the United States, UK and Mexico and a deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, they offer comprehensive in-home care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Visit www.visitingangels.com for more information. Follow Visiting Angels on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Visiting Angels