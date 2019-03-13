Visiting Angels of the Palm Beaches Receives 2019 Best of Home Care Provider Award
Mar 13, 2019, 06:00 ET
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Angels of the Palm Beaches is once again the proud recipient of the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice® Award in 2019. Owners Irv Seldin and Colleen Haggerty have won this award six years in a row and credit the hard work and dedication of their home care team for winning the award again this year.
Currently ranked one of the top five private duty home care agencies in Palm Beach County, Florida, Visiting Angels of the Palm Beaches has proven year after year that the private duty home care agency delivers a high level of quality, professionalism and expertise in home care. Their staff's commitment to providing outstanding home care and companionship services is evident by their overall client satisfaction scores of 94.4 percent.
The Provider of Choice Award is granted to only the top-ranked home care providers in the country, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm.
To learn more about the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice® Award, visit https://www.bestofhomecare.com/AwardWinners.aspx?AwardYear=2019.
About Visiting Angels of the Palm Beaches:
Visiting Angels of the Palm Beaches is a locally owned, private duty Home Health Agency that provides home care services such as caregiving and companionship for individuals and families dealing with illness, disease, aging, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. CNA and HHA "Angels" assist with grooming, hygiene, ambulation, cooking, shopping, housekeeping, doctor's appointments and medication reminders. FL HHA Lic# 299994617. For additional information, please call Irv Seldin at 561-328-7611, email ISeldin@VisitingAngels.com or visit www.VisitingAngels.com/PalmBeaches.
