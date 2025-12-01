Visiting Angels Spotlights Release of Single to Support Charities This Holiday Season

Talent Choir Made up of Caregivers Shares Re-Imagined Cover of Robbie Williams' Hit, "Angels"

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Angels, America's Choice in Home Care, is thrilled to announce that their United Kingdom branch is partnering with local caregivers to support fundraising efforts aimed at benefiting caregivers. Nine caregivers from companies across the pond, including members of Visiting Angels, joined together to record a cover of music superstar Robbie Williams' late 90's hit, "Angels" with the goal of becoming an anthem of caregivers everywhere and spreading an uplifting message this holiday season.

Finalists in the English-based, "HomeCare's Got Talent" competition, the HomeCare's Got Talent Choir, recorded their rendition of Williams' classic at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, joining a long line of music legends such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Oasis and many more. The iconic studio also serves as the backdrop for the single's music video, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at the recording session.

The project features contributions from notable artists; among them The Voice musician Kuill and notable pop group, Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston.

"This wild idea came about following this year's HomeCare's Got Talent final," said Dan Archer, CEO of Visiting Angels UK and founder of HomeCare's Got Talent. "I was challenged to create a Christmas No. 1 hit using the brilliant singers that we'd found over the last two years from the competition. Robbie's 'Angels' seemed like the perfect fit. When you listen to the lyrics, they speak to what carers do day in and day out."

Participants travelled from across the UK to join the project and represent Visiting Angels, as well as brands Caremark, Home Instead, Voyage Care, Mochridhe, Vitality Care and Calon Lan Community Care. With the support of the public, their goal is to surpass the original 1997 version's chart success and land the recognition of No. 1 in the United States (it reached as high as 53 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 1997).

Alongside raising awareness of the incredible work caregivers do to support their clients in the comfort of their own homes, all profits raised by downloads of the single will be donated to support the Alzheimer's Association in America and the Care Workers' Charity abroad. The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit organization that is the world's largest voluntary health organization focused on Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Moreover, Care Worker's Charity is dedicated to supporting the social care workforce by providing crisis support, mental health initiatives and advocating for fair treatment, pay and recognition.

This charity version of "Angels" began streaming on all music platforms starting November 28th.

To stream the charity 'Angels' single, please see here https://linktr.ee/therealdarcher.

To learn more about Visiting Angels and their programs, please visit https://www.visitingangels.com/.

