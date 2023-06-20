Visiting Nurse Association Health Group Announces New President and CEO

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Nurse Association Health Group (VNAHG), one of the nation's largest nonprofit providers of home health, hospice, and community-based care, announced that Christopher Rinn has been named President and Chief Executive Officer starting in early August.

Rinn is a longtime Monmouth County, New Jersey resident with nearly a longstanding career in public health, policy, and community health. Since 2017, Rinn has served as the CEO for VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Centers (CHC). Previously he served as the Acting Health Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Health and was the Executive Director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Government Affairs for Jersey City Medical Center.

"Christopher is a compassionate servant leader with a deep passion for public health and a drive to ensure high-quality services are provided to the community," says Dr. Steven Landers, MPH, who is stepping down as President and CEO of VNA Health Group this summer. "As a respected healthcare policy and public health leader, Christopher is an excellent fit for our future."

"We wanted someone who understands our sophisticated network of programs and services and has the skills and experience to oversee our various programs and services, and Christopher checks all the boxes," notes Patrick McMenamin, VNAHG Board Chairman, who helped lead the Search Committee for the organization alongside Board Vice Chairman, Robert Dibble.

In response to the announcement, Rinn adds, "We'll work closely with Dr. Landers and the whole team to ensure a smooth transition. As a long-time member of the VNA family, I heartily welcome this opportunity to help move healthcare forward for all our communities."

Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Health Group is the second largest independent, nonprofit provider of home-based health services in New Jersey and Mid-Central Ohio. Founded over 110 years ago with a mission to care for the community, today VNA Health Group helps individuals and families achieve their best level of health and well-being by providing high quality, compassionate home health, hospice, palliative and community-based care and offers private-pay personal care services. A full range of primary care services are available through the VNACJ Community Health Centers. Currently, VNA Health Group employs nearly 2,500 people and cares for over 150,000 individuals and families annually with a special focus on vulnerable populations such as children, older adults and those with serious and disabling chronic illness. Our unique partnership model with health systems leverages our clinical and technical resources to operate VNA of Central Jersey Home Care and Hospice, Robert Wood Johnson Visiting Nurses, VNA of Englewood, Barnabas Health Home Care and Hospice, Cleveland Clinic Florida Visiting Nurses, Parker Advanced Care Institute and Visiting Physician Services, and Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio. For more information about VNA Health Group and the VNAHG Foundation please call 800.862.3330, visit www.vnahg.org and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/VNAHealthGroup or @VNAHealthGroup.

Jenna Vaccaro, MPH

Chief of Staff

Visiting Nurse Association Health Group

732-224-6868

[email protected]

