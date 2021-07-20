Visiting Nurse Service of New York and Healthify Partner to Address the Social Needs of Patients

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify , a company that works with healthcare organizations to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) into the healthcare ecosystem, and the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit home and community-based healthcare organizations, today announced a partnership to improve the health and wellbeing of patients throughout the New York Metropolitan Area by addressing vital social needs.

Healthify's SDoH platform helps healthcare organizations and health insurers identify social needs among the people they serve and connect them with local support programs and services. Through the collaboration with Healthify, VNSNY clinicians can screen for social needs, find resources, refer to community-based organizations and close the loop on referrals.

"On any given day, VNSNY has approximately 40,000 patients and health plan members in our care, many of whom could benefit from additional services provided by local, community-based organizations," said Dan Savitt, President and CEO of VNSNY. "This partnership with Healthify allows us to provide our patients and members with the opportunity to connect with top-quality services in their communities that provide food, financial and legal support, housing, transportation and more."

Community-based organizations throughout the New York City Metropolitan area are now able to receive referrals for their services electronically from VNSNY via the Healthify platform. The organizations can take action on the referral and communicate with VNSNY about the services provided. This enables VNSNY to confirm that their patients have received specific services and monitor to see if additional follow up is needed.

"We are committed to helping vulnerable populations get the local social services they need to live their best lives," said Manik Bhat, Co-Founder and CEO of Healthify. "It's great to partner with like-minded organizations such as VNSNY that are dedicated to helping their members overcome social challenges that have the potential to hinder positive health outcomes."

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About VNSNY

One of the largest not-for-profit home- and community-based health care organizations in the nation, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) has more than 40,000 patients, health plan members and private pay clients in its care on any given day. VNSNY leverages clinical expertise, data analytics and resources to fulfill its mission of delivering the best possible outcomes for everyone, from newborn infants to those over the age of a hundred. For more information, please visit vnsny.org.

