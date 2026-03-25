Visiting Yosemite is as easy as 1, 2, 3

Visit Yosemite | Madera County Has Hot Tips For a Successful Visit to Yosemite National Park.

OAKHURST, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, millions of travelers experience the breathtaking views, thundering waterfalls, and towering trees of Yosemite National Park. The Department of the Interior announced that no reservations will be required to visit Yosemite in 2026. This means easy access for all at any time of the year. providing access for all at any time of the year. To ensure a safe, experience-packed visit, explore these simple tips from Visit Yosemite | Madera County.

Planning your summer trip to Yosemite is easy as 1, 2, 3.

Yosemite Falls from Cooks Meadow in Yosemite Valley

Reservations are NOT required to enter Yosemite National Park in 2026, but as it is a popular destination, be sure to arrive early to find parking, and use the free Valley-wide shuttles to navigate the valley. Or better yet, take a tour! Download your Digital Pass before you arrive to enter via the "digital pass" entrance. Check the NPS Visitation Updates for 2026 before planning. Receive real-time alerts from Yosemite National Park, including parking, road closures, and entrance times by texting "YOSEMITE" to 333111.

Take advice from the experts! Explore 30 additional trails beyond Yosemite Valley using this downloadable map, and find trip-planning resources, itineraries, and transportation information at YosemiteThisYear.com/yosemite-national-park, or stop by the Visitor Center at 40343 Highway 41, Oakhurst, CA 93644 for more information.

With so much fun in store this summer, it can be hard to keep track, explore events, and America's 250th Anniversary celebrations in Madera County throughout the year here: YosemiteThisYear.com/events.

Media Contact:

Kate Holden

Director of Public Relations

Visit Yosemite | Madera County

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County