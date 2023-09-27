@VisitJiangsu Reaches 2 Million Followers, Fueling Global Awareness of the Culture and Tourism of Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- @VisitJiangsu, the social media account run by the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, has reached a total of 2 million followers on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok by August 2023. With over 5,000 posts that have been seen by 100 million audiences and generated over 20 million interactions, @VisitJiangsu has promoted the culture and tourist attractions of Jiangsu worldwide.

What's the key to the success of @VisitJiangsu? We may find the answer by exploring the mindset of its international promotion campaign.

Diverse Online and Offline Touchpoints

In this progressively digital world, @VisitJiangsu identifies the importance of building a social media matrix with tailored strategies. And @VisitJiangsu doesn't stop at attracting a massive amount of audience on multiple platforms, it takes a step forward by frequently engaging in positive interactions with influential online creators, boosting the brand effect of @VisitJiangsu even further.

With a large fan base, @VisitJiangsu embarks on a world tour to invite people who live thousands of miles away to have some real-life experiences of Jiangsu culture. The charm of Jiangsu culture impressed travelers and authorities in not only Asian countries including Japan, Korea and Singapore but also countries like Italy and France.

Innovative, Up-to-date High-Quality Content

The core of @VisitJiangsu's success lies in its content. In contrast to the typical Chinese media, posts and videos of @VisitJiangsu are always trendy and fun. From appealing pictures and videos to comics and AR filters loved by the younger generation, @VisitJiangsu brings out the best of Jiangsu by constantly incorporating up-to-date elements in Jiangsu's scenic spots, delicious food, culture and art, lifestyles and undiscovered views. Hundreds of thousands of people engage in fun interactive games including puzzles, mazes, crosswords and connecting the dots, which evoke enormous attention and interest in Jiangsu's rich heritage among the global audience.

And @VisitJiangsu tries not to miss out on any best-loved festivals, sparkling ideas or hot topics on culture and tourism. Discover the Barbiecore in ancient artifacts dating back centuries or take on a cultural adventure of Chinese poems with @VisitJiangsu, history glitters when it mirrors the present. Celebrating the historical moment when Chinese traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices were made in the List of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, @VisitJiangsu produced the video series "Tea for Harmony" which was favored by a global audience and displayed at the UNESCO Headquarters.

With the power of millions of followers, @VisitJiangsu enters its next era with an eye toward the future. You'll witness this cultural icon of Jiangsu constantly evolve with time and keep connecting future generations around the world with the flourishing legacy of Jiangsu over the decades to come.

