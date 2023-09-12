Visitor Management System Market to grow by USD 1.56 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing focus on security across organizations- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visitor Management System Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the visitor management system market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.56 billion. The increasing focus on security across organizations drives the growth of the visitor management system market. Organizations are increasingly demanding robust visitor management solutions to ensure the security of premises, assets, and personnel. These systems enhance access control and monitoring capabilities by allowing verification of visitor identities through watchlists or databases and enforcing restrictions. Furthermore, organizations also gain valuable insights and analytics about visitor traffic, patterns, and behavior. This data can be analyzed for the identification of potential security risks. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the visitor management system market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Visitor Management System Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Privacy and data security concerns associated with visitor management solutions. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The visitor management system market has been segmented by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare and life sciences, Government and defense, Retail and consumer goods, and Others), Component (Software and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies are some of the major institutions that are increasingly deploying visitor management services to help regulate visitor access, maintain a secure environment, and monitor customer visits. They also handle sensitive financial and personal data. Furthermore, these systems help to streamline the visitor registration and identification process and limit the access of unauthorized personnel to confidential information. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the BFSI segment of the visitor management system market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Visitor Management System Market:

AlertEnterpise Inc., Asiatact S Pte Ltd., Building Intelligence Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc., Greetly Inc., HID Global Corp., iLobby, InVentry Ltd, Jolly Technologies Inc., MRI Software LLC, Parabit Systems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Qminder Ltd., Smartice Pvt. Ltd., SmartSpace Software PLC, Splan Inc., Vuetura Corp., Honeywell International Inc.

Visitor Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AlertEnterpise Inc., Asiatact S Pte Ltd., Building Intelligence Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., Envoy Inc., Genetec Inc., Greetly Inc., HID Global Corp., iLobby, InVentry Ltd, Jolly Technologies Inc., MRI Software LLC, Parabit Systems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Qminder Ltd., Smartice Pvt. Ltd., SmartSpace Software PLC, Splan Inc., Vuetura Corp., and Honeywell International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio