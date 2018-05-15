Visitor numbers up 31% at Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2018

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robust attendance figures at the recently concluded China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair - Shenzhen (Shenzhen Jewellery Fair) confirm the continuing success of UBM Asia's premiere jewellery show in mainland China.

The fair's 16th edition, held from 19 to 22 April 2018 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, drew in 11,319 unique visitors from 78 countries and regions around the world, up 31 percent compared with the show's 2017 edition.

Key figures:

  • Approximately 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions including Australia, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong region, India, Japan, Korea, Mainland China, Poland, Sri Lanka, Taiwan region, Thailand and Turkey;
  • The top 10 sources of buyers (excluding mainland China) were:

1. Hong Kong region

6. Myanmar

2. India

7. the United States

3. Taiwan region

8. Korea

4. Malaysia

9. Indonesia

5. Russian Federation

10. Singapore and Mauritius

  • Mainland Chinese visitors totalled 10,663 from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities of mainland China. The top 5 sources of local visitors were Guangdong first, followed by Zhejiang, Shandong, Fujian, and Shanghai, which ranked fifth.

The large number of local visitors not only speaks well of UBM Asia's efforts to bring in sophisticated jewellery traders, including high-end jewellery retailers, and private collectors from China but also of the resilience of China's jewellery market.

"Despite what we hear about millennials' preference for luxury handbags and travel in lieu of jewellery, the 31-percent increase in our visitor numbers shows there remains a large group of people in this Instagram era who are eager to embrace a luxury lifestyle where exquisite jewellery plays a role. The Shenzhen Jewellery Fair provides these buyers with an unmatched opportunity to buy quality jewellery from esteemed international jewellers," said Teddy Tan, Event Manager - China Jewellery Fairs.

Other Asian markets - Hong Kong and India - followed mainland China as the second and third sources of the most number of visitors, respectively. The United States had the highest representation from North and South America, whilst EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) was led by the Russian Federation.

The fair's approximately 300 local and overseas exhibitors from 13 countries and regions were also very satisfied with the turnout. Many noted an increase in on-the-spot transactions and walk-up traffic from people who wanted to learn more about their business. Exhibitors also expressed appreciation for the significant investments the fair organizer made to create a visually appealing and engaging customer experience.

One of these innovations was the Brand Village, where leading companies had the opportunity to showcase their image and latest collections to a large number of current and potential customers. Brand Village integrated new branding and product series, innovative materials and technologies, trendy and leading concepts, and inspiring business models. Chow Tai Fook T Mark, Swarovski Professional, Shanghai Laomiao Jewelry Co Ltd, Cmoy Jade, King Kai Fook Jewellery and Shenzhen Kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd were amongst the leading brands participating this year.

The participation of homegrown talents in the newly minted Designer Pavilion was also warmly welcomed. The debut of the Designer Pavilion at this edition reflected the fair's "Jewellery Resources China 2018" theme and also paid tribute to Shenzhen's vibrant jewellery design and manufacturing heritage.

The Designer Pavilion's launch was made possible with the cooperation of the Shenzhen Jewellery Designers Association. "Great works from individual designers in the pavilion gave buyers a glimpse into what made Shenzhen the jewellery hub that it is today," added Mr. Tan.

Another major development that turned heads at the fair was the unmanned jewellery convenience store, which enabled consumers to try and buy pieces of jewellery in an unmanned space. The innovation gave buyers an alternative and novel way to enjoy jewellery shopping. All a buyer needed to do was scan a QR code to open the door to the unmanned booth, and once inside, she could inspect or try on the jewellery, select the desired product and scan the QR code again to pay. The door opened after payment was made.

What's more, the China Jewellery Market Summit 2018 featured networking opportunities and seminars that provided crucial insights into future industry advances, emerging trends and regulations. Most importantly, they helped create new business opportunities for participants.

With the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair exhibitors now back to their offices to personally follow up on sales leads from the event or provide customers with support, Mr. Tan is already planning the next edition of the Fair. For a dynamic organization such as UBM Asia, Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019 will likely debut new features yet again that enhance the trade show experience and deliver real added value.

Mr. Tan also highlighted the perfect fit between Shenzhen - the city and the host - and fair organizer UBM Asia: "With more than 4,000 jewellery companies calling Shenzhen their home base, the city is the ideal host for the China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair. It has the talent, know-how and infrastructure to serve the members of the global jewellery industry, whilst UBM Asia has a powerful database of serious buyers, a team of experts and professionals and a solid industry reputation," said Mr. Tan.

He concluded, "UBM Asia fairs offer what very few trade shows can - expertise in closing the gap between jewellery, gemstone and diamond manufacturers and distributing channels. This means low prices for buyers, and opportunities for high profit margins for our participants."

Shenzhen Jewellery Fair's 2019 edition will be held in April 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

UBM Global Jewellery Events Calendar 2018

Exhibitions

Dates

Venue

Mainland China

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shanghai

7 - 10 December 2018

Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen

April 2019

Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

Hong Kong region

June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

21 - 24 June 2018

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – September Edition

12 - 15 September 2018

AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong

September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

12 - 16 September 2018

14 - 18 September 2018

AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – March Edition

27 February - 2 March 2019

AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong

Taiwan region

Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair

2 - 5 November 2018

Taipei World Trade Center

Japan

Japan Jewellery Fair

28 - 30 August 2018

Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center

India

Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl & Gem Fair

22 - 24 June 2018

HICC, Novotel - Hyderabad

Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair

29 September - 1 October 2018

Pragati Maidan - Delhi

Gem & Jewellery India International Exhibition

8 - 10 March 2019

Chennai Trade Centre

Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair

6 - 8 April 2019

Milan Mela Complex - Kolkata

Singapore

Singapore Jewellery & Gem Fair

26 - 29 October 2018

Marina Bay Sands

Middle East

Jewellery Arabia Bahrain

20 - 24 November 2018

The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre

Turkey

Istanbul Jewelry Show II

11 - 14 October 2018

CNR Expo Center - Istanbul

Istanbul Jewelry Show I

21 - 24 March 2019

CNR Expo Center - Istanbul

Russian Federation

JUNWEX New Russian Style

23 - 27 May 2018

All-Russian Exhibition Centre - Moscow

JUNWEX Moscow, JUNWEX Watch

26 - 30 September 2018

All-Russian Exhibition Centre - Moscow

JUNWEX St. Petersburg

30 January - 3 February 2019

EXPOFORUM - St. Petersburg

Appendix

16th China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen

A. Breakdown of Visitors

Number of visitors from mainland China

10,663

94.2%

Number of visitors from overseas, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao regions

656

5.8%

Total number of registered visitors

11,319

100%

B. Breakdown of Total Visits (including revisits)

Number of visits from mainland China

11,498

93.5%

Number of visits from overseas, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao regions

801

6.5%

Total number of visits

12,299

100%

C. Visitors came from 78 countries and regions

1

Afghanistan

27

Yemen (Rep of)

53

Switzerland

2

Australia

28

Algeria

54

Turkey

3

Bangladesh

29

Angola

55

UK

4

British Indian Ocean Territory

30

Benin

56

Ukraine

5

India

31

Central African Republic

57

Uzbekistan (Rep of)

6

Indonesia

32

Chad

58

Anguilla

7

Japan

33

Ethiopia

59

Antigua and Barbuda

8

Korea

34

Guinea (Rep of)

60

Argentina

9

Malaysia

35

Kenya

61

Brazil

10

Mongolia

36

Liberia

62

Cayman Islands

11

Myanmar

37

Zambia

63

Chile

12

Nepal

38

Albania

64

Colombia

13

Pakistan

39

Andorra

65

Costa Rica

14

Singapore

40

Belgium

66

Ecuador

15

Sri Lanka

41

Bosnia and Herzegovina

67

Mexico

16

Mainland China

42

France

68

Paraguay

17

Thailand

43

Germany

69

Uruguay

18

Vietnam

44

Hungary

70

Venezuela

19

Bahrain

45

Italy

71

Canada

20

Egypt

46

Kazakhstan

72

USA

21

Palestine

47

Netherlands

73

Mauritius

22

Iran

48

Poland

74

Tuvalu

23

Israel

49

Portugal

75

Wake Island

24

Lebanon

50

Russian Federation

76

Hong Kong region

25

Qatar (State of)

51

Slovak Republic (Slovakia)

77

Taiwan region

26

United Arab Emirates

52

Spain

78

Macao region

D. Mainland China's visitors came from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities

1

INNER MONGOLIA

12

TIANJIN

23

GUIZHOU

2

SHANXI

13

ZHEJIANG

24

YUNNAN

3

HEBEI

14

JIANGXI

25

SHANXI

4

BEIJING

15

FUJIAN

26

GANSU

5

LIAONING

16

HUNAN

27

NINGXIA

6

JILIN

17

HUBEI

28

QINGHAI

7

HEILONGJIANG

18

HENAN

29

XINJIANG

8

SHANGHAI

19

GUANGDONG

30

TIBET

9

JIANGSU

20

GUANGXI

31

CHONGQING

10

ANHUI

21

HAINAN

11

SHANDONG

22

SICHUAN

E. Breakdown of Exhibitors (by country and region)

Country and region

Number of Exhibitor(s)

1

Australia

2

2

Finland

1

3

Germany

1

4

Hong Kong region

24

5

India

1

6

Japan

5

7

Korea

9

8

Mainland China

213

9

Poland

3

10

Sri Lanka

5

11

Taiwan region

1

12

Thailand

3

13

Turkey

1

Grand Total

269

 

