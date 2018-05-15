Visitor numbers up 31% at Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2018

Key figures:

Approximately 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions including Australia , Finland , Germany , Hong Kong region, India , Japan , Korea, Mainland China, Poland , Sri Lanka , Taiwan region, Thailand and Turkey ;

1. Hong Kong region 6. Myanmar 2. India 7. the United States 3. Taiwan region 8. Korea 4. Malaysia 9. Indonesia 5. Russian Federation 10. Singapore and Mauritius

Mainland Chinese visitors totalled 10,663 from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities of mainland China . The top 5 sources of local visitors were Guangdong first, followed by Zhejiang , Shandong , Fujian , and Shanghai , which ranked fifth.

The large number of local visitors not only speaks well of UBM Asia's efforts to bring in sophisticated jewellery traders, including high-end jewellery retailers, and private collectors from China but also of the resilience of China's jewellery market.

"Despite what we hear about millennials' preference for luxury handbags and travel in lieu of jewellery, the 31-percent increase in our visitor numbers shows there remains a large group of people in this Instagram era who are eager to embrace a luxury lifestyle where exquisite jewellery plays a role. The Shenzhen Jewellery Fair provides these buyers with an unmatched opportunity to buy quality jewellery from esteemed international jewellers," said Teddy Tan, Event Manager - China Jewellery Fairs.

Other Asian markets - Hong Kong and India - followed mainland China as the second and third sources of the most number of visitors, respectively. The United States had the highest representation from North and South America, whilst EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) was led by the Russian Federation.

The fair's approximately 300 local and overseas exhibitors from 13 countries and regions were also very satisfied with the turnout. Many noted an increase in on-the-spot transactions and walk-up traffic from people who wanted to learn more about their business. Exhibitors also expressed appreciation for the significant investments the fair organizer made to create a visually appealing and engaging customer experience.

One of these innovations was the Brand Village, where leading companies had the opportunity to showcase their image and latest collections to a large number of current and potential customers. Brand Village integrated new branding and product series, innovative materials and technologies, trendy and leading concepts, and inspiring business models. Chow Tai Fook T Mark, Swarovski Professional, Shanghai Laomiao Jewelry Co Ltd, Cmoy Jade, King Kai Fook Jewellery and Shenzhen Kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd were amongst the leading brands participating this year.

The participation of homegrown talents in the newly minted Designer Pavilion was also warmly welcomed. The debut of the Designer Pavilion at this edition reflected the fair's "Jewellery Resources China 2018" theme and also paid tribute to Shenzhen's vibrant jewellery design and manufacturing heritage.

The Designer Pavilion's launch was made possible with the cooperation of the Shenzhen Jewellery Designers Association. "Great works from individual designers in the pavilion gave buyers a glimpse into what made Shenzhen the jewellery hub that it is today," added Mr. Tan.

Another major development that turned heads at the fair was the unmanned jewellery convenience store, which enabled consumers to try and buy pieces of jewellery in an unmanned space. The innovation gave buyers an alternative and novel way to enjoy jewellery shopping. All a buyer needed to do was scan a QR code to open the door to the unmanned booth, and once inside, she could inspect or try on the jewellery, select the desired product and scan the QR code again to pay. The door opened after payment was made.

What's more, the China Jewellery Market Summit 2018 featured networking opportunities and seminars that provided crucial insights into future industry advances, emerging trends and regulations. Most importantly, they helped create new business opportunities for participants.

With the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair exhibitors now back to their offices to personally follow up on sales leads from the event or provide customers with support, Mr. Tan is already planning the next edition of the Fair. For a dynamic organization such as UBM Asia, Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019 will likely debut new features yet again that enhance the trade show experience and deliver real added value.

Mr. Tan also highlighted the perfect fit between Shenzhen - the city and the host - and fair organizer UBM Asia: "With more than 4,000 jewellery companies calling Shenzhen their home base, the city is the ideal host for the China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair. It has the talent, know-how and infrastructure to serve the members of the global jewellery industry, whilst UBM Asia has a powerful database of serious buyers, a team of experts and professionals and a solid industry reputation," said Mr. Tan.

He concluded, "UBM Asia fairs offer what very few trade shows can - expertise in closing the gap between jewellery, gemstone and diamond manufacturers and distributing channels. This means low prices for buyers, and opportunities for high profit margins for our participants."

Shenzhen Jewellery Fair's 2019 edition will be held in April 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

UBM Global Jewellery Events Calendar 2018

Exhibitions Dates Venue Mainland China China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shanghai 7 - 10 December 2018 Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen April 2019 Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center Hong Kong region



June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair 21 - 24 June 2018 Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – September Edition 12 - 15 September 2018 AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair 12 - 16 September 2018 14 - 18 September 2018 AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – March Edition 27 February - 2 March 2019 AsiaWorld-Expo - Hong Kong Taiwan region Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2 - 5 November 2018 Taipei World Trade Center Japan Japan Jewellery Fair 28 - 30 August 2018 Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center India Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl & Gem Fair 22 - 24 June 2018 HICC, Novotel - Hyderabad Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair 29 September - 1 October 2018 Pragati Maidan - Delhi Gem & Jewellery India International Exhibition 8 - 10 March 2019 Chennai Trade Centre Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair 6 - 8 April 2019 Milan Mela Complex - Kolkata Singapore Singapore Jewellery & Gem Fair 26 - 29 October 2018 Marina Bay Sands Middle East Jewellery Arabia Bahrain 20 - 24 November 2018 The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre Turkey Istanbul Jewelry Show II 11 - 14 October 2018 CNR Expo Center - Istanbul Istanbul Jewelry Show I 21 - 24 March 2019 CNR Expo Center - Istanbul Russian Federation JUNWEX New Russian Style 23 - 27 May 2018 All-Russian Exhibition Centre - Moscow JUNWEX Moscow, JUNWEX Watch 26 - 30 September 2018 All-Russian Exhibition Centre - Moscow JUNWEX St. Petersburg 30 January - 3 February 2019 EXPOFORUM - St. Petersburg

For exhibiting details, please contact: Sales Department, Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. Tel: (86) 20 8666 0158 Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120 E-mail: info-china@ubm.com For visiting details, please contact: Visitor Promotion Department, Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. Tel: (86) 20 8667 2808 Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120 E-mail: visitjgf-gz@ubm.com www.JewelleryNet.com



Appendix

16th China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen



A. Breakdown of Visitors





Number of visitors from mainland China 10,663 94.2% Number of visitors from overseas, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao regions 656 5.8% Total number of registered visitors 11,319 100%

B. Breakdown of Total Visits (including revisits)





Number of visits from mainland China 11,498 93.5% Number of visits from overseas, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao regions 801 6.5% Total number of visits 12,299 100%

C. Visitors came from 78 countries and regions

1 Afghanistan 27 Yemen (Rep of) 53 Switzerland 2 Australia 28 Algeria 54 Turkey 3 Bangladesh 29 Angola 55 UK 4 British Indian Ocean Territory 30 Benin 56 Ukraine 5 India 31 Central African Republic 57 Uzbekistan (Rep of) 6 Indonesia 32 Chad 58 Anguilla 7 Japan 33 Ethiopia 59 Antigua and Barbuda 8 Korea 34 Guinea (Rep of) 60 Argentina 9 Malaysia 35 Kenya 61 Brazil 10 Mongolia 36 Liberia 62 Cayman Islands 11 Myanmar 37 Zambia 63 Chile 12 Nepal 38 Albania 64 Colombia 13 Pakistan 39 Andorra 65 Costa Rica 14 Singapore 40 Belgium 66 Ecuador 15 Sri Lanka 41 Bosnia and Herzegovina 67 Mexico 16 Mainland China 42 France 68 Paraguay 17 Thailand 43 Germany 69 Uruguay 18 Vietnam 44 Hungary 70 Venezuela 19 Bahrain 45 Italy 71 Canada 20 Egypt 46 Kazakhstan 72 USA 21 Palestine 47 Netherlands 73 Mauritius 22 Iran 48 Poland 74 Tuvalu 23 Israel 49 Portugal 75 Wake Island 24 Lebanon 50 Russian Federation 76 Hong Kong region 25 Qatar (State of) 51 Slovak Republic (Slovakia) 77 Taiwan region 26 United Arab Emirates 52 Spain 78 Macao region

D. Mainland China's visitors came from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities





1 INNER MONGOLIA 12 TIANJIN 23 GUIZHOU 2 SHANXI 13 ZHEJIANG 24 YUNNAN 3 HEBEI 14 JIANGXI 25 SHANXI 4 BEIJING 15 FUJIAN 26 GANSU 5 LIAONING 16 HUNAN 27 NINGXIA 6 JILIN 17 HUBEI 28 QINGHAI 7 HEILONGJIANG 18 HENAN 29 XINJIANG 8 SHANGHAI 19 GUANGDONG 30 TIBET 9 JIANGSU 20 GUANGXI 31 CHONGQING 10 ANHUI 21 HAINAN



11 SHANDONG 22 SICHUAN





E. Breakdown of Exhibitors (by country and region)







Country and region Number of Exhibitor(s) 1 Australia 2 2 Finland 1 3 Germany 1 4 Hong Kong region 24 5 India 1 6 Japan 5 7 Korea 9 8 Mainland China 213 9 Poland 3 10 Sri Lanka 5 11 Taiwan region 1 12 Thailand 3 13 Turkey 1 Grand Total 269

