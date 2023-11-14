VisitorsCoverage, a 2023 Insurtech100 Company, Wins Prestigious Platinum TITAN Business Award for Product Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage Inc., a leader in the online travel insurance marketplace, has won the 2023 TITAN Business Award for Product Innovation. This esteemed recognition celebrates the company's innovative strides in the insurtech space with its groundbreaking travel insurance solutions distribution platform, Treppy.

 The TITAN Business Awards are distinguished by a rigorous judging process, involving a panel of 30 international esteemed business leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics. Each entry undergoes thorough evaluation, assessing innovation, achievement, and impact. This meticulous process ensures that the recognition is awarded to companies that truly exemplify excellence and innovation in their field.

VisitorsCoverage continues to set new benchmarks in the travel insurance industry with its innovative solutions, Luna and Treppy. Luna, now accessible through WhatsApp, revolutionizes how global travelers manage their travel insurance policy , offering real-time assistance and comprehensive responses to complex queries. Meanwhile, Treppy addresses key challenges in travel insurance distribution, aiding agents in adapting to digitalization, and meeting the evolving expectations of today's consumers.

"We are thrilled to be honored with the TITAN Business Award for Product Innovation," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage. "Our team's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology in developing Luna and Treppy has been instrumental in advancing the travel insurance sector. This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence."

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:
Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secure and well-prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

