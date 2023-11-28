VisitorsCoverage Clinches Prestigious New Product of the Year Award for Treppy and Product of the Year for Luna

News provided by

VisitorsCoverage

28 Nov, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage Inc., a trailblazer in the online travel insurance marketplace and a recognized member of the 2023 Insurtech100, has once again distinguished itself in the industry by winning two significant awards from Business Intelligence Group: New Product of the Year for its innovative embedded travel insurance solution, Treppy, and Product of the Year for enhancements made to its smart assistant Luna.

VisitorsCoverage receives two 2023 BIG Awards for Business.
These accolades were presented at the prestigious Business Intelligence Group's annual BIG Awards for Business, a program that celebrates companies, products, and people who are leading their respective industries. VisitorsCoverage's latest achievements highlight its continuous commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the travel insurance sector.

Treppy, which has been awarded the New Product of the Year, is an innovative embedded travel insurance platform that addresses the distribution challenges in the industry. It aids agents and travel retailers alike, in adapting to the digital landscape and meeting the evolving expectations of modern consumers.

Luna, the smart assistant that has revolutionized the way global travelers interact with and manage their travel insurance policies, has been recognized as the Product of the Year. Luna provides real-time assistance, offers comprehensive responses to complex queries, and is now accessible through WhatsApp.  These upgrades enhance customer experience significantly.

Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage, expressed his delight at these wins: "We are incredibly proud to receive these awards from the Business Intelligence Group. It's a recognition of our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the travel insurance space. Treppy and Luna are prime examples of our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the needs of today's travelers, agents, and travel retailers alike."

The BIG Awards for Business are known for their rigorous judging process, involving a panel of prominent international business leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics. Each entry undergoes a thorough evaluation, assessing innovation, achievement, and impact. This meticulous process ensures that recognition is awarded to companies and products that truly exemplify excellence and innovation in their field.

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secure, and well-prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

