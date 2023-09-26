VisitorsCoverage Honored as an InsurTech100 Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage, a global travel insurance marketplace, has been named an InsurTech100 company by specialist research firm, FinTech Global. The InsurTech100 list is an annual roundup of the world's leading innovators in the insurtech space. VisitorsCoverage was recognized for consistently leveraging technology to address industry-wide challenges.

VisitorsCoverage earns a spot on FinTech Global's 2023 InsurTech100.
An esteemed panel of industry analysts selected the top 100 inventive technical applications from nearly 2,000 entries. Entrants were evaluated based on the application's potential to either solve a major industry obstacle or make key contributions to the insurance value chain.

In 2022, VisitorsCoverage recognized a significant challenge facing the travel insurance industry: the ever-widening distribution gap in a highly regulated industry. While some insurers had the technical know-how and resources to keep up with customer demands in the digital age, other insurers were falling behind. To solve this issue, VisitorsCoverage launched Treppy™, an embedded insurance SaaS platform that empowers insurers and travel retailers, large and small, to seamlessly distribute travel insurance products. Discover more about Treppy™. 

"We are thrilled to receive a spot on such a prestigious list. What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it's a direct testament to our longstanding commitment to game-changing digital innovation in the insurance space," says VisitorsCoverage CEO Rajeev Shrivastava. "FinTech Global's InsurTech100 identifies industry thought leaders and we are so proud to be among their ranks."      

For over 17 years, VisitorCoverage's guiding mission has been to harness the power of technology to develop customer-centered solutions for travelers and insurers alike. The team is beyond honored to be included alongside other dynamic forward-thinking companies leading the industry into the future. Find the complete InsurTech100 list here

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:

Founded in 2006, VISITORSCOVERAGE has helped millions of customers in over 176 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

