VisitorsCoverage launches humanitarian initiative in partnership with One Tree Planted to Aid Reforestation Efforts in Appalachia

News provided by

VisitorsCoverage

05 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appalachian woodlands are one of the world's richest temperate forests. They are the very lungs of the region. As deforestation continues to ravage the area, it becomes harder for communities and wildlife to stay alive.

Continue Reading
VisitorsCoverage is proud to help reforestation efforts in Appalachia.
VisitorsCoverage is proud to help reforestation efforts in Appalachia.

As Appalachia grapples with the socioeconomic impact of deforestation, VisitorsCoverage, a global travel insurance marketplace, has stepped up to aid reforestation efforts. The new initiative is an extension of their partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that partners with businesses to plant trees all over the world.

Why Appalachia Needs Trees

Climate change is caused in major part by an overabundance of Carbon Dioxide. Trees are the single best way to reduce CO2 because they breathe it in and convert it to oxygen. Without trees, life in Appalachia will simply not be sustainable.

The Human Toll

The harmful impact on the Appalachian families is what makes the region's deforestation crisis uniquely devastating as it is home to some of the most underserved communities in the country. Much of the forestry in the region is owned by small businesses, families and individuals who depend on it for their livelihoods. As deforestation bears down on these communities, many will lose their homes and land that has been in their families for generations.

VisitorsCoverage's Promise to the Planet

VisitorsCoverage was founded on one simple goal: to help people. Whether that be immigrants settling in America, retirees living out their travel dreams, or students exploring and learning about their world; doing good is at the forefront of everything we do and the partnership with One Tree Planted allows VisitorsCoverage to help communities at large.

"As the devastating consequences of deforestation continue to disrupt the lives of the Appalachian community, we are delighted to announce the expansion of our partnership with One Tree Planted. Together, we aim to mitigate these effects, safeguarding both the well-being of the local residents and the stability of our climate," says VisitorsCoverage CEO Rajeev Shrivastava

A Shared Mission to Protect & Conserve

On the surface a company that sells travel insurance and an organization that plants trees don't seem to have much in common. Dig a little deeper, however, and you find that both VisitorsCoverage and One Tree Planted are driven by a commitment to protect. One company aims to protect travelers, while the other aims to protect the world in which they travel. We are proud to continue our partnership to ensure that travelers and Mother Earth stay protected for generations to come.

About One Tree Planted:
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees.Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:
Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

SOURCE VisitorsCoverage

Also from this source

VisitorsCoverage Honored as an InsurTech100 Company

VisitorsCoverage Partners with One Tree Planted to Stop the Deadly Effects of Deforestation in The Philippines

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.