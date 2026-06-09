VisitorsCoverage Launches Treppy MCP Server to Power AI-Driven Travel Insurance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI assistants become embedded in booking copilots and concierge platforms, the Treppy MCP (Model Context Protocol) server provides a standardized bridge to the insurance market. Instead of building individual carrier integrations, developers can now plug into a single, high-performance endpoint.

Key Features of the Treppy MCP Server

Full Quote-to-Compare Flow : Access real-time quotes from multiple carriers directly within AI workflows

: Access real-time quotes from multiple carriers directly within AI workflows Accurate Plan Information : Up-to-date coverage and eligibility details for hundreds of plans

: Up-to-date coverage and eligibility details for hundreds of plans Ready-to-Scale: Supports any MCP-capable AI agent — including OpenAI, Claude, Cursor, Cline, and custom agent stacks

What Is the Market Impact?

With the global travel insurance market projected to surpass $35 billion within five years, the shift toward AI-led purchase journeys represents a massive frontier. By adopting Anthropic's MCP standard, VisitorsCoverage ensures that the "insurance leg" of a trip is no longer a friction point, but a seamless, automated step in the modern traveler's journey.

The travel insurance MCP server is free to use during the public beta and available immediately at treppy.io/mcp-server-for-travel-insurance.

"AI agents are becoming a primary channel for travel research and booking, yet insurance remains bogged down by bespoke integrations," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage. "We built the Treppy MCP server so any AI agent can quote travel insurance as easily as calling any other tool. We're extending the same game-changing tech we gave human agents in 2022 to the agents that never sleep."

About Treppy®

Treppy®, powered by VisitorsCoverage®, is a leading SaaS solution designed to simplify travel insurance distribution. Since its 2022 relaunch, Treppy has enabled agencies to launch digital storefronts with zero technical expertise. As of 2026, Treppy's MCP server further evolves the platform and enables developers to build AI agents capable of delivering unified-carrier coverage in real-time, making travel protection more accessible than ever.

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secure, and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare, and buy affordable visitors and travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

SOURCE VisitorsCoverage Inc.