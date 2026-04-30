VisitorsCoverage® Launches Industry-First Travel Insurance App for ChatGPT, Pioneering AI-Driven Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage Inc., a global leader in insurtech innovation, today announced the launch of the VisitorsCoverage app for ChatGPT. This milestone marks an industry first for travel insurance, further solidifying the company's reputation as a tech-forward pioneer dedicated to simplifying the insurance experience through cutting-edge technology.

Fulfilling a Core Mission of Innovation

The launch of the ChatGPT app is a direct extension of VisitorsCoverage's core mission: to make travel insurance accessible, transparent, and simple for travelers worldwide. By leveraging generative AI, VisitorsCoverage continues to lead the industry in using innovative techniques to help users navigate the complexities of global travel protection.

A Seamless Way to Protect Your Journey

The new VisitorsCoverage app on ChatGPT transforms how travelers research and purchase insurance. By using the app, users can:

Describe Their Needs: Engage in natural conversation to outline travel plans and specific coverage requirements.

Engage in natural conversation to outline travel plans and specific coverage requirements. Receive Instant Quotes: Get personalized travel insurance quotes powered by VisitorsCoverage's robust data engine.

Get personalized travel insurance quotes powered by VisitorsCoverage's robust data engine. Compare Plans: Easily compare various plans across multiple top-rated carriers in one interface.

Easily compare various plans across multiple top-rated carriers in one interface. Access Coverage Details: Review complete policy benefits and exclusions to make an informed decision.

Review complete policy benefits and exclusions to make an informed decision. Simplified Purchase: Once a plan is selected, users can seamlessly transition to the VisitorsCoverage platform to finalize their purchase.

Executive Quote

"At VisitorsCoverage, we have always been at the forefront of digital transformation in the insurance space," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage Inc. "Integrating our services into the ChatGPT ecosystem is a natural step in our journey to meet travelers where they are, providing them with the tools they need to secure the best protection through the power of AI."

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.

VisitorsCoverage® Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based insurtech company that helps travelers research, compare, and buy travel insurance online. Since its inception, VisitorsCoverage has served millions of travelers in over 175 countries, offering a wide range of travel medical and trip insurance plans from leading providers.

SOURCE VisitorsCoverage Inc.