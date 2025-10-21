VisitorsCoverage Partners with Atlys to Deliver Embedded Travel Insurance Technology, Enhancing Global Travel Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage Inc., an InsurTech100 company and pioneer in digital travel insurance, today announced a strategic partnership with Atlys, a visa processing platform. Through this collaboration, Atlys will integrate VisitorsCoverage's award-winning Treppy™ embedded insurance technology directly into its checkout journey, enabling travelers to seamlessly add comprehensive travel insurance protection while completing their visa applications.

Revolutionizing Travel Protection Through Seamless Integration

The partnership brings VisitorsCoverage's Treppy™ SaaS platform directly into the visa application process that Atlys has refined since 2021. Having processed millions of visas and serving travelers to more than 120 destinations, Atlys has built its reputation on speed and simplicity, with most applications taking less than a minute to complete. Now, with this integration, travelers can access vital protections including travel medical insurance and trip coverage from top-rated providers without disrupting their visa application flow.

"We're thrilled to partner with Atlys to deliver embedded insurance solutions that meet travelers exactly where they are in their journey," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage. "By embedding our Treppy™ technology into Atlys's platform, we're eliminating barriers and ensuring travelers can protect their journeys with just a few clicks."

Meeting Growing Demand for Integrated Travel Solutions

The collaboration addresses the evolving expectations of modern travelers, who increasingly demand streamlined, digital-first experiences. Research indicates that 73% of travelers abandon insurance purchases due to complexity and confusion about coverage options. By embedding insurance directly into the visa application process, the partnership transforms this challenge into an opportunity for enhanced customer experience.

"Atlys exists to make global travel effortless," said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys. "Our partnership with VisitorsCoverage brings travelers a new level of convenience and peace of mind by embedding insurance directly into the visa experience."

Advanced Technology and Industry Recognition

The integration utilizes Treppy™'s award-winning API technology, recognized with the 2023 New Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group. Key capabilities include instant quote and bind from several A-rated carriers, seamless one-click purchase flow integrated into the checkout process, and access to comprehensive travel medical and trip insurance plans from top-rated providers.

VisitorsCoverage has been named to FinTech Global's InsurTech100 list for three consecutive years (2023 - 2025). Atlys has raised over $40 million across four funding rounds, backed by notable investors like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia Capital and Elevation Capital. The latest Series B round saw participation from existing backers and new investors.

The integrated solution is available to Atlys users across all supported destinations, with plans for continued enhancement based on traveler feedback and emerging market needs.

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, VisitorsCoverage Inc. is a leading insurtech company serving travelers in over 175 countries. The company's award-winning Treppy™ SaaS solution enables insurance agents, brokers, and travel retailers to seamlessly embed travel insurance offerings into their platforms. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

About Atlys

Founded in 2021 by Mohak Nahta, Atlys is a leading visa platform that simplifies and accelerates the visa application process for travelers worldwide. The company's mission is to make international travel seamless by helping users apply with greater clarity, confidence, and speed.

SOURCE VisitorsCoverage Inc.