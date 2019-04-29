VisitPITTSBURGH Launches National Marketing Campaign

This campaign is also unlike other VisitPITTSBURGH campaigns that have primarily captured the beauty and only-in-Pittsburgh attractions. This new campaign also will capture the spirit of Pittsburghers and how they warmly welcome the millions of annual visitors from around the world. The campaign is inspired by the act of offering someone a chair, which is a universal sign of hospitality and respect.

"At VisitPITTSBURGH, we have the reputation of producing very successful tourism, meetings and sports development videos and marketing campaigns," said Tom Loftus, chief marketing officer for VisitPITTSBURGH. "This time, we want to focus on the welcoming spirit of our city and our residents by encapsulating moments that will encourage people to visit our great city and inspire Pittsburghers across the world to share the message," said Loftus.

The campaign will be mostly digital, across many platforms, and include a large amount of paid media, and boosting on social channels, especially Facebook. It will involve public relations efforts on both local and national levels and be incorporated into all VisitPITTSBURGH marketing and sales efforts, including the popular KidsBURGH campaign. Visitors arriving at the Pittsburgh International Airport will be greeted by digital signage featuring the campaign.

The campaign video will play on a video board in Times Square for four weeks in addition to being part of an intro package for the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Mister Rogers movie, starring Tom Hanks, when it plays at five theatres in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. over a four-week period. Overall promotion of the campaign will target both drive and fly markets including Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa and Washington, D.C.

Though much of the new VisitPITTSBURGH campaign creative was done in-house, creative storytelling videographer, Christian Lockerman, helped capture the ideas for Pull Up A Chair, You Are Welcomed Here on film.

VisitPITTSBURGH encourages people across the country to share the welcoming message in the campaign video, adding #LovePGH to any posts on social media. "We think that the message of Pull Up A Chair, You Are Welcomed Here can be applied in so many ways and to all types of people," said Loftus. "We feel we have captured in this campaign the friendliness of our residents, and we invite visitors from around the world to come to Pittsburgh and find out for themselves why our city is special."

VisitPITTSBURGH is the official tourism marketing and promotion agency for Allegheny County. It is dedicated to generating convention, trade show, sports events and leisure travel business for the Pittsburgh region.

