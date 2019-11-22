VisitPITTSBURGH's Award Winning Pull Up a Chair Campaign Continues to Roll Across the Country… But Now Alongside a Good Neighbor

At five theaters in each of these cities – Los Angeles, Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh – the Pull Up a Chair campaign video will play prior to the viewing of Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood . The campaign video will be shown for four weeks at 25 theaters in the above cities.

"Our campaign is built around a welcoming Pittsburgh message, so there is a natural tie to the welcoming and inclusive lessons of Fred Rogers," said Tom Loftus, chief marketing officer of VisitPITTSBURGH. "We hear all of the time from our visitors how friendly and welcoming Pittsburghers are. When we talked about showing our campaign video in theaters across the country, there really was only one movie that we considered."

The showing of the Pull Up a Chair campaign video is just one way VisitPITTSBURGH is promoting the campaign this fall. The campaign video also will be on display in Times Square during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and throughout the New York holiday shopping season, including the New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop. In addition, VisitPITTSBURGH's 8 ft. parking chairs will continue to be activated throughout Downtown, and the 90 Painted Chairs program continues to engage local artists in painting parking chairs that will be auctioned off in 2020.

To read more about the campaign and to watch the video, click here.

VisitPITTSBURGH is the official tourism marketing and promotion agency for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. It is dedicated to generating conventions, trade show and leisure travel business for the Pittsburgh region.

SOURCE VisitPITTSBURGH