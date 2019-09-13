VISITSEATTLE.tv Launches "State of Glass" in Conjunction with Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience

MEET THE "STATE OF GLASS" ARTISTS:

Dan Friday

Glass artist Dan Friday is a Native of the Lummi Nation in the Pacific Northwest. Over his 25-year career in the field, he has worked alongside master glass artists including Dale Chihuly, Preston Singletary, and Paul Marioni. Deeply connected to his Native American roots, Dan's art is inspired by both the teachings of his tribe and his Seattle surroundings. Watch him share how he's bringing his ancestry forward through his art and how glass helps him see the world in a new way in this episode of State of Glass.

Event: Fused: A Festival of Glass at the Pratt Fine Arts Center

When: Friday, October 18 , 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

, – What: Dan will demonstrate glassblowing, along with demonstrations by other artists in a dozen studios. The festival will also include live music, food trucks, and cash bars.

Cost: $40

Event: Artist Open Studio

When: Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 , 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

and , – What: Dan will open his personal studio to Refract visitors to meet the artist, see his work, ask questions and more.

Cost: Free

Debora Moore

Contemporary glass artist Debora Moore learned her craft at two of Seattle's most iconic art and glass blowing schools, Pratt Fine Arts Center and Pilchuck Glass School. But it's the lush, natural surroundings of the Northwest that have fueled her creativity. In this episode of State of Glass, Debora shares her creative journey and how the shapes and textures of Northwest flora inspire her work.

Event: Artist Talk at the Tacoma Art Museum

When: Thursday, October 17 , 6 p.m. -7p.m.

, What: Join Debora Moore and Director of Special Northwest Projects, Rock Hushka for a lively discussion about her monumental, life-size glass sculpture installation in Arboria which are on display at the museum as part of The Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Collection.

Collection. Cost: $10

Event: Studio Tour for the Serious Glass Collector

When: Friday, October 18 , 10 a.m.-noon ; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

, ; – What: Debora and Benjamin Moore will share their prominent studios and discuss their works. Tours are limited to 20 participants. RSVP at bpm@benjaminmooreglass.com

Dylan Neuwirth/Tube Benders

Western Neon set up shop in Seattle over 25 years ago. Since its inception, it has been a studio, gallery, custom sign business, and Seattle mainstay powered by creativity. Today, it is one of the most renowned neon studios in the country. In this episode of State of Glass, Dylan Neuwirth, contemporary artist and executive director of Western Neon's School of Art, shares what makes neon such a fascinating and inspiring medium, and why Seattle presents the perfect backdrop for the art form to thrive.

Event: Your Life Story Written in Light

When: Saturday, October 19 , 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

, – What: An exhibition of light-based work by WNSA students, instructors, and a featured visiting artist. Celebrate the media of glass and light, view the wide variety of works on display, learn about the history of neon, and enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

Cost: Free

"State of Glass" Series:

The first episode of "State of Glass" featuring Debora Moore can be found at https://visitseattle.org/tv/videos/debora-moore/.

can be found at https://visitseattle.org/tv/videos/debora-moore/. All future episodes of "State of Glass" can be found at https://visitseattle.org/tv/state-of-glass/, to be released throughout September.

About Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience

Chihuly Garden and Glass, Visit Seattle and more than 50 Pacific Northwest artists and organizations are joining together for this inaugural festival, taking place October 17-20, 2019. Held at various locations throughout the region, the lineup includes a mix of exhibitions, art parties, talks, tours and demonstrations, along with open studios and collector events. Visit refractseattle.org for further details. Additional information on the study of the state of glass art in America can be found at Landscapeofglass.com.

Images for media use can be found at https://visitseattle.canto.com/v/mediaimages/album/GCIGR.

About Visit Seattle

Visit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales and overseas tourism development. More than 40 million annual visitors spend $7.9 billion in the city and county each year. The economic power of travel and tourism generates more than 78,000 Seattle area jobs and contributes $806 million in annual state and local tax revenue. Visit visitseattle.org.

About Chihuly Garden and Glass

Located at Seattle Center, Chihuly Garden and Glass brings together all the elements of artist Dale Chihuly's work, including drawings, signature glass series, large architectural installations and personal collections. This long-term Exhibition features indoor galleries, the centerpiece Glasshouse, and an ever-changing Garden, along with live glass demonstrations, a Theatre, and Collections Café – a Northwest dining experience featuring items from Chihuly's personal collections. Learn more at chihulygardenandglass.com.

