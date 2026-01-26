Visitt Raises $22 Million Series B Funding to Build the Single AI Interface for CRE Property Operations

Susquehanna Growth Equity fuels Visitt's rapid expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitt, the AI-native property operations platform transforming the future of commercial real estate, today announced that it has raised $22 million in Series B funding from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), an entrepreneur-centric growth equity firm, with participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures Israel, Anfield, and Sarona Ventures.

Visitt 2026 Speed Speed

The funding round follows a year of rapid expansion for Visitt, which today has over 150 customers, achieving over 900% growth in managed square footage in 2025. The company is bringing operational innovation back to property teams, replacing stagnant legacy systems with a unified platform where AI was built into the operational core from day one, delivering practical solutions to real, day-to-day building operations challenges.

Co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Itay Oren, Chief Technology Officer Idan Wender, and Chief Product Officer Jonathan Kroll, Visitt built its platform around real-world workflows, informed by live building operations with world-class operators across office, industrial, data center, multifamily, and retail properties.

"As the first platform to deeply embed AI into day-to-day CRE operations, Visitt is purpose-built to meet new expectations for operational excellence and tenant experience. Legacy systems were designed for a different era and can't meet these demands. Operators need speed, clarity, and real outcomes through a single interface with AI built into the operational core," said Itay Oren, CEO and Co-founder of Visitt. "This investment allows us to accelerate innovation while staying true to how we operate: as true partners with our customers, building in their buildings and supporting their success. SGE shares our commitment to supporting property teams, bringing valuable experience from its real estate technology investments."

Visitt's all-in-one platform unifies workflows that traditionally live in disconnected CRE systems, including work orders, compliance, predictive maintenance, tenant communications, equipment lifespan tracking, security, amenities, and finance. Its workflows are supported by millions of operational data points that Visitt has amassed, combined with continuous feedback loops with on-site property teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with Itay and his talented team, who have built a best-in-class platform through relentless commitment to solving common issues in the commercial real estate industry," said Josh Elser, Managing Director, Susquehanna Growth Equity. "Visitt is well-positioned to capture a massive whitespace opportunity, and we are eager to support the entire team as they continue to scale the platform."

Tobias Lange, Investor, Susquehanna Growth Equity, added "We've been tremendously impressed with Visitt's user-friendly AI workflows, which enhance commercial real estate building operations and tenant experience, driving higher satisfaction and measurable ROI for owners and operators."

Visitt plans to expand its single AI interface for property operations inside the workflows teams use every day, building on its existing capabilities such as work order intelligence, its AI Agent for certificate of insurance management, and multilingual communication tools. Additionally, the company will introduce new AI Agents that save time on manual work, build more predictive intelligence, scale customer experience teams to ensure every customer succeeds, and continue advancing its proprietary onboarding technology.

About Visitt

Visitt is an all-in-one AI-native property operations platform built to handle day-to-day operations. Designed to address the tech stack overload faced by CRE owners and operators, Visitt consolidates critical property management functions into a single, intuitive platform, automating workflows and repetitive tasks so teams can focus on higher-value work. Its core features – such as streamlined work order and preventive maintenance tools, in-app team and tenant communication, amenity management, visitor access, and predictive maintenance – drive stronger portfolio performance with happier tenants and property managers.

Backed by proprietary research, Visitt delivers 2-3x improvements in property efficiency and response times, saving thousands of hours per portfolio annually. To request a demo, visit www.visitt.io

About Susquehanna Growth Equity

Susquehanna Growth Equity ("SGE") is an entrepreneur-centric growth equity fund with flexible capital and time horizons. SGE has invested over $5.0 billion in 110+ market-leading technology and services companies over the last 20 years and has portfolio companies across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel. To learn more, please visit www.sgep.com .

SOURCE Visitt