Visivite Blue Light Basher is Made With Colorful Plant Pigments to Manage High Energy Light Waves for Premium Eye Health

VisiVite Blue Light Basher takes its cue from the plant world. Plants, which are exposed to all-day light from the sun, have already developed mechanisms for protecting itself against high energy light, including Ultraviolet A, B and C, as well as blue light. And the answer is in its colorful pigments, including lutein. These pigments not only help to absorb light and convert it to food and energy that the plant can use, but because there is in many cases an excess of light energy required for growth, the pigment also has the ability to dissipate the high energy light, including blue light.

President and C.E.O., Dr. Paul Krawitz, a Board Certified Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, states, "In developing VisiVite Blue Light Basher with lutein, our nutritional scientists utilized the colorful pigments that were already successful in the plant world to manage high energy light waves."

Since 2001, Vitamin Science has specialized in creating quality eye supplements that include natural ingredient sources without soy, GMOs, gluten, sugar, synthetic fillers or artificial colors.

VisiVite Blue Light Basher is available directly to consumers at https://www.visivite.com/products/visivite-lutein-blue-light-basher. Wholesale inquiries are welcome.

