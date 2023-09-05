Visix Engages with Saritasa to Launch Choros, A New Contactless Way to Easily Book Meeting and Office Space from Any Mobile Phone

100% cloud-based platform will Seamlessly Integrate with iOS and Android

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending its reputation as a software development partner delivering innovation to clients, Saritasa is proud to have worked with digital signage and space booking company Visix on its groundbreaking new patent-pending space booking platform, Choros. Launching today, the unique tool won Best in Show from AV Technology Magazine at InfoComm 2023 with its blend of AR, cloud and mobile technology to make booking meeting and office space easier than ever.

Choros is a 100% cloud-based platform allowing users to scan a QR code to instantly book available meeting rooms, offices and desks in U.S. businesses and academic institutions.

For U.S. businesses and academic institutions with available meeting rooms, offices and desks, Choros is a 100% cloud-based platform that allows users to scan a QR code and instantly book a space. Traditionally, this type of scheduling has been done with physical meeting room signs, wired touchscreens located outside a room with a schedule posted on it. These meeting room signs are expensive, require internet and power connectivity, and regular maintenance. Seeking an easier and more affordable alternative to offer their clients, Visix engaged Saritasa to develop Choros.

Powered by WebAR for iOS and Android and easily integrated with Office 365, Choros allows anyone to use their own smartphone to check if a space is available, see a schedule and book it without needing to download an app or create a sign-in. Users can even see a 3D rendering of the room that shows the maximum number of seats and included equipment (e.g., whiteboard, projector, TV, conference system).

"We love a good challenge, and we were excited that Visix engaged Saritasa to develop this new space booking system tailored toward modern users with its high level of convenience and accessibility," said Nik Froehlich, CEO of Saritasa. "We know that both new and established business owners often need support developing technology that meets their needs, and we're proud to work with Visix and other companies to customize technology solutions."

"Saritasa listened to what we had in mind, a touchless meeting room sign alternative, and developed an innovative solution that beautifully complements our suite of products. We're thrilled to launch Choros into a marketplace where nothing like it has ever existed," said Trey Hicks, COO & CSO at Visix.

Choros is a first-of-its-kind solution, blending WebAR technologies with the Cloud to make an app-less experience. Choros gives all the features of room signs without any hardware, cabling or apps. A user simply needs a smartphone to see available spaces, access the schedule, book it, find available rooms and much more. No download or login required. Booking space has never been easier.

About Visix

Visix offers a robust suite of digital signage software, content designs and space booking solutions for any organization wanting to engage, excite, and inform their audiences. Our products work separately or together, are competitively priced and scalable, and have powerful interactivity and data integration features for a unified enterprise signage solution. Our award-winning service and support teams consistently rank the highest in customer satisfaction for fast, professional responses and solutions. Learn more about Visix digital signage products and services at www.visix.com .

About Saritasa

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Saritasa empowers global brands with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. Saritasa specializes in custom software development, mobile development, augmented reality and virtual reality development, IoT solutions, web, database development, and DevOps. Founded in 2005, the Saritasa team employs over 200 employees and has delivered thousands of successful software, hardware, and mobile app projects to a range of clients across multiple industries. To learn more about the company, visit www.saritasa.com .

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

(909) 573-7237

SOURCE Saritasa