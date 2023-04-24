VISO TRUST Revolutionizing Third-Party Risk Management: Bringing Innovation to the Forefront with AI

VISO TRUST Empowers Businesses to Tackle Third Party Risk with Cutting-Edge AI

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VISO TRUST, the emerging cybersecurity company at the forefront of automating vendor due diligence, continues to innovate with AI and machine learning to elevate their approach to third-party risk management. With the release of its expanded platform features and AI capabilities, VISO TRUST is revolutionizing the way companies assess and manage their third-party relationships.

"Our Platform automates and accelerates third-party due diligence processes at scale. With VISO TRUST, customers see near 100% vendor adoption, a 90% reduction in time to assess vendors, and data-driven results that are defensible and scalable for any security program," added Paul Valente, CEO of VISO TRUST.

With VISO TRUST, customers see near 100% vendor adoption, a 90% reduction in time to assess vendors, and data-driven results. Tweet this

VISO TRUST's third-party cyber risk management platform leverages a collection of industry leading proprietary artificial intelligence services called VISO Oracle, including its core offering: Artifact Intelligence which discovers, classifies, and assesses relevant control information in source artifacts that third parties already have. Unlike traditional risk rating or questionnaire-based methods, VISO TRUST's modern approach eliminates the need for manual assessments with end-to-end automated due diligence, simplifying engagement with vendors to just a matter of minutes while delivering high fidelity, actionable intelligence not possible with prior methods. The VISO TRUST AI-powered platform saves time, reduces costs, and improves the overall effectiveness of vendor risk management for security leaders and practitioners.

"VISO TRUST's complementary combination of expertise and innovation in AI is key to our ability to manage third-party risk. Their platform enables a quick and accurate assessment backed by the data we need to make crucial vendor assessments and stay ahead of emerging cyber risks. As both a customer and investor, we're pleased to see VISO TRUST fully embrace the next frontier of AI to continue their innovation journey," said Mark Sutton, CISO at Bain Capital.

The company's commitment to innovation and AI puts it ahead of the curve, providing customers with the insights they need to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. With new beta features including Risk Network, Intelligent Questionnaire Response, and continued innovation, VISO TRUST is revolutionizing the way companies assess and manage their third-party relationships.

Risk Network

The Risk Network goes beyond the third-party to provide an expanded and comprehensive overview of an organization's vendor network, enabling GRC and security practitioners to monitor vendor relationships in real-time and quickly identify previously unknown 4th party relationships discovered using VISO Oracle.





The Risk Network goes beyond the third-party to provide an expanded and comprehensive overview of an organization's vendor network, enabling GRC and security practitioners to monitor vendor relationships in real-time and quickly identify previously unknown 4th party relationships discovered using VISO Oracle. Intelligent Questionnaire Response

Intelligent Questionnaire Response is a powerful GPT-enabled tool built on top of VISO Oracle to automate manual questionnaire processes during vendor risk assessments. All you need to do is upload security relevant documentation and source material you already have available, then upload any vendor due diligence questionnaire and within minutes return it to your valuable client, fully answered.

"Our approach is fundamentally different from other solutions in-market today. At VISO TRUST, we prioritize innovation, and that means we're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in third-party and cyber risk management," said Russell Sherman, CTO of VISO TRUST.

VISO TRUST's approach is rooted in its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning to modernize and revolutionize TPRM. The company's emerging SaaS platform empowers companies to reject the status quo of existing solutions and actually automate their entire TPRM program from end to end.

With VISO TRUST, companies can trust that they have a powerful ally in reducing third-party risk. The company's commitment to innovation and AI puts it ahead of the curve, providing customers with the insights they need to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

To learn more about VISO TRUST and the latest features, schedule a demo here .

VISO TRUST at RSA Conference 2023 from April 24 - April 27th



About VISO TRUST



VISO TRUST is an emerging cybersecurity company at the forefront of third-party cyber risk management. The VISO TRUST Platform automates at scale and enables teams to access actionable vendor security information in minutes. VISO TRUST delivers fast and accurate intelligence needed to make informed cybersecurity risk decisions at scale for hyper-growth tech companies to Fortune 500 enterprises. For more information, visit www.visotrust.com .

Follow

Contact:

Jennie Duong

[email protected]

SOURCE VISO Trust