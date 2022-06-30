Visonify.ai Strongarms its AI Engineers with Microsoft Azure Certification Courses

DENVER, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionify.ai, a Denver-based technology company that specializes in Machine Learning and Computer Vision services, has provided Azure Certification courses for all its Computer Vision and Machine Learning engineers. Part of Visionify's upskilling program, this fully sponsored Azure Certification course will now enable Visionify's AI engineers to leverage cloud services in machine learning solutions. The Microsoft Azure Certification courses on AI-900 began in April 2022. Since then, several of the company's engineering resources have undergone Azure training and successfully completed the AI-900 tests.

Visionify.ai Employee Upskill Program: Certification in Microsoft Azure

Visionify understands that AI and ML, with Azure at their center, are the present and future of technology. By having Azure certified AI and ML engineers, the company will be able to boost productivity in terms of building automated ML pipelines and deploying solutions on the go. Visionify is fully aware of the ever-changing technological landscape and believes it is imperative to upskill its employees through these training programs.

Priyesh Sanghvi, CEO of Visionify.ai, added, "Azure is one of the leading platforms that is making considerable advances in the AI and ML field. Accessibility to a cutting-edge model and ease of deployment makes Azure a better choice for us to serve our customers. Azure certification will not only help us upskill our employees but also help us with our resolve to become the best AI and ML consulting companies in the world."

A certificate in Azure is a clear indication of an individual's skills and its employer's scope of offerings. The certification requires all participants to pass an exam that tests individuals' AI-Cloud abilities/skills including AI-workloads, ML, Computer Vision and NLP workloads. This certification is not just a big boost for Visionify but also an upgrade for the employees' careers as well.

Visioniy.ai has been providing AI-related technological services like Staff Augmentation and Project/Roadmap execution to companies building AI-based products. Our expert team has built and deployed over a hundred AI/ML/CV-based solutions across industries. To learn more about Visionify.ai's computer vision solutions and to request a demo, visit visionify.ai.

