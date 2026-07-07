Vispero Appoints Sid Gaitonde as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Era of Customer-Driven Innovation

Technology executive brings deep software, product, and global growth experience to help Vispero expand innovation, strengthen customer partnerships, and advance its mission to empower people who are blind or have low vision.

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vispero, the global leader in assistive technology and accessibility solutions for people who are blind or have low vision, today announced the appointment of Sid Gaitonde as Chief Executive Officer.

Sid Gaitonde - CEO of Vispero

Sid joins Vispero as the company continues to build on its long-standing leadership in assistive technology and digital accessibility. Guided by a strong commitment to customers, product innovation, and operational excellence, he will lead Vispero's continued investment in technologies and services that help individuals achieve greater independence, productivity, and success at school, at work, and throughout their daily lives.

"Vispero has an extraordinary legacy of transforming lives through technology," said Sid Gaitonde, Chief Executive Officer of Vispero. "What excites me most is the opportunity to build even closer relationships with our customers and partners, ensuring every product, service, and innovation begins with understanding their needs. By combining our deep expertise in accessibility with investments in software, AI, and customer experience, we have an incredible opportunity to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to the people and organizations we serve."

Sid brings more than 20 years of experience leading global software and technology businesses, with a proven track record of accelerating innovation, scaling sustainable growth, and delivering customer-focused transformation. He will focus on strengthening Vispero's customer and community relationships, expanding its software and services portfolio, and helping the company continue to deliver solutions that empower greater independence, accessibility, and inclusion worldwide.

Most recently, he served as an Operating Partner at Vector Capital, working with portfolio companies to accelerate growth and operational excellence. Previously, Sid served as President of the Retail & Energy business at PDI Technologies, where he led global product innovation, AI strategy, and go-to-market execution. During his tenure, he helped integrate acquired businesses and expand the company's international software and services footprint. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions with GE and Sandvik, building and scaling technology businesses across the mining, energy, logistics, and retail industries.

Throughout his career, Sid has been recognized for aligning product strategy, technology, and commercial execution around a single principle: delivering measurable value for customers. His leadership philosophy emphasizes close customer partnerships, data-informed decision-making, empowered teams, and continuous innovation.

"Sid is an accomplished technology leader with a remarkable ability to transform customer insight into market-leading products and sustainable growth. His experience scaling global software businesses, fostering innovation, and building exceptional teams makes him the ideal leader for Vispero's next chapter. We are excited to welcome Sid as we continue advancing our mission of making the digital world more accessible for everyone," said Kevin Collins, Chairman of the Board of Vispero.

About Vispero

Vispero is the global leader in blind and low vision accessibility. Our assistive technologies empower individuals to live, work, and connect independently. We help organizations deliver accessible experiences across workplaces, classrooms, public spaces, and self-service environments. Uniting JAWS®, ZoomText®, and Fusion® with deep accessibility expertise, Vispero advances inclusion that is sustainable, scalable, and future-ready. With Vispero, accessibility becomes a catalyst for productivity, independence, and opportunity. Visit www.vispero.com.

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SOURCE Vispero