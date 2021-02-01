Vissles Launches Its First 84 Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vissles, a company committed to bringing in high-quality electronic accessories and equipment, launches its first 84-key wireless mechanical keyboard - Vissles V1, a wireless compact design that brings ergonomic comfort and a tailor-made user experience to typing.

We spend 1/3 of our time at work every day, on average; having a superb mechanical keyboard can definitely do more with less. V1 incorporates game-level quick response capabilities and adjusted functions for office applications. Whether the quiet and instant response of the Outemu Red switches, the universal Brown switches for writing and playing, or the crisp clear sound of Outemu blue switches, it will certainly make every tap easier.

Vissles V1 supports Bluetooth and wired Type-C connection, Mac/iOS, Win, and Android systems, simply tap Fn+Q/W/E/R/T to seamlessly switch between five devices. V1 also supports macro recording settings. The keyboard also includes 12 dual-function FN keys that allow you to easily access media and shortcut keys, so you can effortlessly perform a variety of tasks.

Featuring 19 colorful RGB backlights and nine monochrome lights, Vissles V1 can be great for playing the game at night even without light. You can also adjust the brightness and breathing speed of the backlit according to your preference. What's more, the timeless Dolch colorway of V1 and the fancy orange Control and Del keys add a glamorous touch to your daily routine.

With a 3750 mAh battery, V1 can run for 19 hours with the highest backlight brightness, and its battery life jumps to 180 hours if you turn them off. If there is no operation on the keyboard for five minutes, V1 enters standby mode, after deactivating for 30 minutes, it will automatically enter sleep mode to save power, and the user can press any key to wake it up.

"Adhering to the principles of 'simplicity and efficiency,' we hope you can nestle yourself in the comfort of your home or office space with our sets of keyboard and desk accessories," said Vincent Cheung, head of product design.

Price and Availability

The Vissles V1 84-key mechanical keyboard is available now on Vissles's website or from Amazon.

About Vissles

Founded in 2018, Vissles wants to give everyone access to technology and rewrite the definition of modern living with innovative products. They hope to establish the most sought-after brand and produce trendsetting products. Their in-house designs and direct supply chain allow customers to purchase from the portable monitor, wireless charger, earbuds, and keyboard so as to save tons without sacrificing quality.

