Vista AI Secures $29.5M in Series B Funding as Health Systems Back Automated MRI Scanning

Hospitals including Cedars-Sinai and Intermountain Health join Khosla Ventures and others to expand AI-driven scanning across anatomies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista AI, Inc., the leader in automated MRI scanning software for hospitals and imaging centers, today announced the closing of $29.5 million in Series B financing. New investors include Cedars-Sinai Health System, Intermountain Health, University of Utah Hospital System, Temple University/Fox Chase Cancer Center, and Tampa General Hospital, along with participation from Khosla Ventures, Bold Brain Capital, and other existing investors.

"Radiology is facing a critical bottleneck: demand for MRI far outstrips the supply of skilled technologists, overburdening staff and forcing delays for patients," said Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Vista AI. "Vista AI is breaking through that barrier by automating the scanning process, enabling technologists to consistently and efficiently deliver high-quality imaging, regardless of location."

The new financing will accelerate Vista AI's growth. The company will build on its FDA-cleared and commercially available cardiac MRI platform by expanding into additional anatomies, including brain, prostate and spine, once cleared by the FDA. With this broader portfolio, Vista AI will create the first comprehensive platform for automated MRI scanning—reducing scan variability and complexity while expanding access to advanced imaging. Vista AI is also extending its solution to include remote scanning services, enabling sites without prior cardiac MRI expertise or staffing to offer high-quality exams to their patients. Together, these capabilities are reshaping how and where advanced imaging can be delivered.

Vista AI has delivered measurable results at leading healthcare organizations. At Brigham and Women's Hospital, Vista AI enabled 50% more cardiac MRI scan slots, eliminating a 28-day backlog and supporting next-day patient access without adding staff, scanners, or operating hours. At Radiology Regional, a Southwest Florida imaging chain, the automated platform reduced scan times by more than 50% and enabled technologists without prior cardiac MRI experience to reliably deliver exams with confidence.

Over the past year, Vista AI has expanded its client base, strengthened its leadership team, and deepened platform adoption across the healthcare sector.

Health system leaders underscored the importance of automation:

"Consistency in imaging quality translates directly into better patient care, and we are now able to provide that consistent standard of excellence across our system," said Maureen Burgess, Partner at Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.

"With demand rising and technologists in short supply, automation is the only way forward. Vista AI can extend advanced imaging beyond our main centers and make MRI accessible to more patients across our network," said Dr. Blake Gardner, Senior Medical Director, Cardiovascular Clinical Program at Intermountain Health.

Investors emphasized the broader impact.

"MRI is the backbone of modern diagnosis, yet access is constrained by workforce shortages and complexity. Vista AI is the only company directly addressing this issue with automation. That's why leading health systems are investing—because Vista AI is on the path to becoming essential infrastructure in radiology," said Bruce Armstrong, Partner at Khosla Ventures.

"With this financing, we are not just scaling a company, we are scaling access to gold-standard diagnostic capability," added Hawkins. "By combining our automated MRI scanning software with remote scanning services, we can help healthcare organizations reduce backlogs, ease staff burden, and deliver consistently high-quality imaging to more patients than ever before."

Discover how Vista AI can elevate your practice. Visit vista.ai/demo to learn more and book a demo today.

About Vista AI

Vista AI is a pioneer in AI-powered MRI automation, dedicated to making advanced imaging universally accessible. Its FDA-cleared cardiac MRI platform automates scanning, enabling every technologist to deliver high-quality imaging consistently and efficiently. With expansion underway across more anatomies and remote scanning services, Vista AI is building a comprehensive platform for automated MRI scanning to help healthcare organizations scale care, reduce reliance on scarce expertise, and expand access to patients everywhere. The company is backed by leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, Bold Brain Ventures, and leading U.S. health systems. Learn more at vista.ai.

Media Contact

Nicole Winokur

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Vista AI, Inc.