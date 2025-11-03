Vista America Unveils In-House Flight Simulator and Achieves Triple-Crown Safety Status

Challenger 350 simulator launched , enabling 5,800+ training hours annually;

, enabling 5,800+ training hours annually; Triple safety certifications achieved : Wyvern Wingman Pro, ARGUS Platinum Elite, IS-BAO Stage 3 — the industry's highest tier;

: Wyvern Wingman Pro, ARGUS Platinum Elite, IS-BAO Stage 3 — the industry's highest tier; FAA Part 5 Safety Management System adopted early , ahead of the 2027 federal mandate;

, ahead of the 2027 federal mandate; Evidence-Based Training (EBT) implementation underway , with Aircrew Dedicated Examiner (ADE) approval in progress;

, with Aircrew Dedicated Examiner (ADE) approval in progress; Targeting FAA Advanced Qualification Program (AQP) certification by 2027;

by 2027; The fleet approaching 1,000 hours annually , more than four times the industry average;

, more than four times the industry average; Nationwide maintenance network spanning Van Nuys, Red Wing, South Florida & Teterboro;

spanning Van Nuys, Red Wing, South Florida & Teterboro; Global in-flight connectivity upgrade begins January 2026 with Gogo Galileo broadband rollout;

with Gogo Galileo broadband rollout; 30%+ of team members promoted within their first year;

within their first year; Certified Great Place to Work, reflecting a high-performance, growth-driven culture, with pilot retention up 44% vs 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista America, the operating partner for the Vista Members' fleet, serving VistaJet and XO clients, has achieved a defining milestone in business aviation safety, unveiling a state-of-the-art Challenger 350 full-flight simulator at its Columbus, Ohio headquarters and earning all three of the industry's most demanding safety accreditations: Wyvern Wingman Pro, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and IS-BAO Stage 3. These achievements represent years of disciplined investment in people, technology, and process — cementing Vista America's position as one of the safest and most advanced operators in the world.

Full-Flight Challenger 350 Simulator

The company's new simulator enables complete in-house pilot training, giving Vista America full control over curriculum quality, performance standards, and scheduling efficiency. Operating up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week, the simulator supports every stage of pilot development — from initial and recurrent training to advanced programs such as Line-Oriented Flight Training (LOFT) and Upset Recovery Training (UPRT). Vista America will also soon deliver type ratings and Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) courses internally, bringing a new level of agility and consistency to its training ecosystem.

Triple-Crown Safety Certifications

Beyond technology, Vista America's achievement reflects a deeply embedded safety culture. Earning simultaneous Wyvern Wingman Pro, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and IS-BAO Stage 3 certifications places the company as an elite U.S. operator recognized for operational excellence, compliance, and leadership in risk management.

Each certification validates the company's proactive adoption of the FAA's Part 5 Safety Management System — implemented years ahead of the 2027 federal requirement — and underscores Vista America's commitment to setting a new benchmark for reliability and trust in private aviation.

David Stanley, President of Vista America: "Vista America isn't just meeting standards — we're rewriting them. But I believe the real achievement isn't just where we've gone — it's how we've done it.

We're proud to deliver the consistency, safety, and elevated experience that Vista clients know and expect, everywhere in the world. Our investments in full-flight simulation, evidence-based training, and safety certifications reflect a long-term commitment to building a high-performing operation — one grounded in our people, strengthened by training, and driven by a shared vision. Because in business aviation, leadership takes more than meeting expectations. It takes global alignment, disciplined execution, and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

Operational Growth Driven by Performance

Vista America continues to demonstrate exceptional momentum, with the fleet approaching 1,000 hours annually — more than four times the industry average, according to WingX.

Such performance is the direct result of strategic investments in infrastructure and training. As demand continues to rise, Vista America's ability to anticipate future needs and innovate ahead of the curve has proven critical to sustaining growth while delivering best-in-class service.

Implementing Evidence-Based Training Principles

Vista America's global operating partner, VistaJet Limited, recently became the first business aviation company in Europe to receive formal approval for EBT — setting a new benchmark for the industry. Building on this foundation, Vista America is now implementing EBT principles in the U.S., while also pursuing approval for the Aircrew Dedicated Examiner (ADE) program. This will enable the company to conduct in-house Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) and type rating certifications, significantly enhancing standardization and instructional quality.

Vista America is also targeting FAA certification under the Advanced Qualification Program (AQP) by 2027 — further aligning its training programs with the highest global safety standards and reinforcing its commitment to next-generation pilot development.

Excellence in Maintenance Efficiency

Supporting a diverse fleet — from Gulfstreams and Bombardier Challengers to the ultra-long-range Global 7500 — requires a maintenance strategy that is both agile and robust. Vista America has built a nationwide support network anchored by two primary facilities in Van Nuys, California, and Red Wing, Minnesota, with additional remote teams in South Florida and Teterboro, New Jersey.

This infrastructure enables rapid response to maintenance events, optimized parts planning, and reduced turnaround times. As a result, aircraft remain airworthy, member schedules stay intact, and Vista America continues to deliver the reliability that clients expect.

Global In-Flight Connectivity

In January 2026, Vista America will begin rapid deployment of Gogo Galileo, ushering in the next era of global in-flight connectivity. This transformative upgrade will ensure that every Vista America-operated flight delivers a fast, consistent broadband experience — from taxi to touchdown, across oceans, continents, and remote airspace. Passengers will be able to stream live events, finalize transactions, or join video calls at 45,000 feet with the same speed and reliability they enjoy on the ground.

To secure continuity of service, Vista America has built strategic spare part reserves at maintenance hubs. It's not just about staying online — it's about maintaining seamless and world-class standards in every environment.

In-House Training and Standardization Programs

Vista America's commitment to excellence is reinforced through its comprehensive in-house training and standardization programs, ensuring every crew member — both on the flight deck and in the cabin — delivers a consistent, world-class experience.

Training is conducted through Vista's Training Academy, which develops Pilots and Cabin Hosts to standards typically associated with globally recognized institutions. For Pilots, the Academy delivers a comprehensive induction, initial and recurrent training, and advanced standardization programs — including Crew Resource Management (CRM), Emergency and Safety Equipment Training (ESET), and Line Training Captain (LTC) preparation — across the Vista Members' fleet.

Cabin Hosts undergo specialized instruction designed to reflect the highest levels of service and care, including training aligned with the British Butler Institute, MedAire, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Additional modules — such as pet CPR — ensure hosts are prepared for every client need, down to the finest detail.

This investment in people has a measurable impact. Vista America has consistently been recognized as a Great Place to Work, with more than 30% of team members earning promotions within their first year. Since 2023, pilot retention has seen a marked increase by 44%, reflecting a workplace culture where professional development, high performance, and recognition go hand in hand.

From safety to service, every detail is aligned to deliver a consistent, elevated experience — for every crew member, and every client, on every flight.

About Vista America

Vista America is an operating partner of Vista — the world's leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

Through its operational expertise, infrastructure and team of world-class aviation professionals, Vista America provides flight operations, maintenance and aircraft management services of the highest standard. Vista America's commitment to safety leadership is recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the industry's most distinguished audit organizations.

Vista America operates the Vista Members' fleet in the U.S., providing private fliers with access both domestically and internationally across Vista's global network, covering 96% of the world.

More Vista America information at www.vistaamerica.com

The Vista America brand is comprised of FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers JetSelect, LLC and Western Air Charter, Inc., each with the right to the trade name of, and doing business as, "Vista America". The safety ratings referenced above are held by the JetSelect, LLC certificate. Vista Global Holding Limited ("Vista") maintains a non-controlling minority interests in the Vista America carriers, which do not own aircraft, but rather manage aircraft for third parties, including for Vista subsidiaries.

