VISTA AND BOMBARDIER SIGN GLOBAL SERVICE AGREEMENT FOCUSED ON TAILORED SMART PARTS PROGRAM

Reinforcing Vista's commitment to delivering exceptional client experience in any corner of the world

DUBAI, UAE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's leading private aviation group, today announced a services agreement centered on Bombardier's Smart Parts program, supporting portions of its existing fleet and future deliveries, including the majority of its Global 8000 fleet and the recent order of 40 firm and 120 optional Challenger 3500 aircraft.

Vista Aircraft Maintenance team

Bombardier will continue to invest to increase parts availability and enhanced accessibility, tailored to the Vista Bombardier fleet. The new Master Services Agreement will support higher aircraft availability and help to minimize any operational disruption — maintaining Vista's consistently high service standards for its clients worldwide

In addition to this, Bombardier's Smart Parts programs provide extensive cost coverage, including component exchanges for major systems, avionics and brakes. This bespoke agreement will provide Vista with a comprehensive cost-per-flight hour framework, delivering enhanced cost predictability.

"This agreement marks an important step in further enhancing the reliability and performance of the Vista fleet," said Nick van der Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Vista. "By leveraging this agreement, we are strengthening our ability to deliver a seamless and consistent experience to our clients around the world, ensuring that every Vista flight meets the highest standards of quality, safety and service that our clients expect."

For Vista and its global client base, the agreement represents more than operational efficiency — it directly enhances end-to-end travel. Clients benefit from a modern, high-performing fleet backed by proactive maintenance and industry-leading parts support.

"Bombardier's pioneering Smart Parts cost-per-flight-hour programs are designed to maximize flexibility, convenience and budget predictability, making it an ideal choice for our longstanding customer Vista," added Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services. "The services and support agreement with Vista leverages our iconic Smart Parts programs and further deepens the relationship that exists between the two companies, providing cost protection for Vista's Challenger and Global aircraft."

Ultimately, the agreement enables Vista to continue elevating private aviation standards — combining operational excellence with a reliable, refined and highly-personalized travel experience that prioritizes safety, comfort and enjoyment at every stage of the journey.

This announcement comes on the back of Vista and Bombardier's February 11, 2026 firm order and options for Challenger 3500 business jets and the April, 15, 2026 announcement of planned upgrades of Vista's Global 7500 aircraft to Global 8000s.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

Contact:

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About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

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SOURCE Vista Global