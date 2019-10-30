Vista Announces Groundbreaking of a workforce housing Multifamily project in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA announces groundbreaking on its newest garden style apartment community. Trust Mark National Bank provided Construction financing for the $35 million project. Eduard de Guardiola, principal and founder of Vista, formed a joint venture to provide the project equity.

For more information, please visit www.vistarp.com and www.eduarddeguardiola.net.

Carmel Vista will address pent-up demand in a burgeoning community with a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment units. Residents at Carmel Vista will have convenient access to Heritage Park, Stewart Park, Big Springs Park, and Alexander Park. In addition Carmel Vista will be located in proximity to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Henry Town Center shopping area, and the Newman Wetlands Center. In addition to local amenities, Carmel Vista's close proximity to I-75 provides rapid access to amenities in Atlanta and the surrounding area.

Carmel Vista, is the latest development that is part of Vista's corporate commitment to provide workforce housing with attainable rents, for those who want to live work and play in well planned community with modern units and up to date amenities.

Vista, founded in 2000, is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company specializing in the operation and development of rental and for‑sale multifamily housing throughout the Southeast.

Contact: Gabrielle Howard, gh@vistarp.com

SOURCE Vista Realty Partners

