Vista Canyon To Welcome First Multifamily Community

Situated on 185 acres just 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Santa Clarita's Vista Canyon is a mixed-use, transit-oriented community that will include retail, office, hospitality, park and recreational areas, apartments and single-family residences, along with a new intermodal transit station, which includes the Metrolink commuter rail at its center.

"We've done a tremendous amount of due diligence here, and with two other JPI communities in Santa Clarita, Jefferson at Town Center and Jefferson at South River, the addition of Jefferson Vista Canyon reflects our confidence that the market will continue to perform well," said Todd Bowden, senior vice president and managing development partner/JPI Western Region. "JSB's vision in developing the Vista Canyon master plan fits perfectly with JPI's core business objectives."

JPI's Jefferson Vista Canyon community will provide 480 homes, including studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The unique amenities will complement the sophistication of the city and incorporate features that are conducive to a live-work-play environment centered near key transit hubs.

Key amenities include:

Access to Vista Canyon's seven-mile system of bike, pedestrian and equestrian paths

Two resort-style pools, with spas and cabanas containing large-screen TVs

Two state-of-the-art fitness centers that incorporate multiuse studios for yoga and spin classes

A clubhouse with double-height ceilings and a vaulted skylight system, two-way fireplace and an entertainment kitchen

"Speakeasy" lounge featuring high-top bars with a kegerator, wine refrigerator, multiple flat-screen TVs, a pool table, shuffleboard and a multisport simulator

Rooftop deck with a barbecue area and fire pit

Dog park and dog washing station

"JPI brings a respected reputation for outstanding luxury apartment communities that deliver exceptional living experiences to residents," said James S. Backer, president of JSB Development. "We believe they are a great partner for Vista Canyon's first residential community and will set a very high standard for continued excellence throughout the Vista Canyon community as it comes to life."

Designed by Architects Orange, based in Orange, California, Jefferson Vista Canyon is set to be complete by spring 2020.

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets in select U.S. markets; headquartered in Texas, it has offices in California, Arizona and New York. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. We've developed or acquired 334 apartment communities consisting of over 99,800 apartment homes, with a total valuation of over $13.3 billion, in more than 140 cities and 27 states in North America. In California and Arizona, JPI has previously developed and sold 28 multifamily properties totaling nearly 9,400 units, at a total cost of approximately $1.6 billion. JPI's Western Region is based in San Diego and has developed communities throughout the southwestern United States, totaling over 9,400 units. Additionally, JPI's Western Region closed over $350 million in production last year alone and currently has $600 million of community developments under construction in Southern California and Arizona. For additional information, please visit www.jpi.com.

About Vista Canyon

Vista Canyon is an innovative new 185-acre transit-oriented community by JSB Development. Situated in Santa Clarita, Calif., the highly walkable mixed-use community seamlessly blends urban vitality with small-town charm, creating a new employment hub for Santa Clarita. An onsite transit center in the heart of the community features a Metrolink depot and city bus transfer station and links to a 10-mile network of pedestrian, bike and equestrian trails. Vista Canyon reimagines the suburban experience from the ground up – its "Town Square" offers 1 million square feet of retail, corporate office, entertainment, residential and hotel uses, along with a Town Green and Community Garden. Over half of the community is dedicated as trails, parkland, river corridor and open space. A new water reclamation facility will supply recycled water to the community and surrounding areas. To learn more, visit vistacanyon.com.

