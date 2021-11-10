Vista Capital Closes $50,000,000 of Financing for Six Hotels in Ohio and Indiana

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Capital Company announced that it recently arranged $50,000,000 of financing for the following six hotels:

Courtyard by Marriott – Columbus, Ohio

Hampton Inn – Lafayette, Indiana

Homewood Suites – Lafayette, Indiana

SpringHill Suites – Terre Haute, Indiana

Holiday Inn – Terre Haute, Indiana

Homewood Suites – Munster, Indiana

The loans were funded in two transactions. One was funded by a bank and the other by a CMBS lender. "Despite the negative impact of Covid on the hospitality sector in aggregate, many hotels are thriving, and financing is plentiful for those assets," said Zak Selbert, founding principal at Vista Capital.

The Courtyard by Marriott in Columbus was able to undergo a $5 million renovation because of this financing, significantly improving its standing in the market. Cash flow is now increasing at all of the hotels, which are owned and operated by one of the most experienced development groups in the region.

The Terre Haute market will soon be boosted by a new convention center, while the other markets are powered by university demand, sports, and other stable drivers.

Vista is laser focused on the hospitality industry and this financing exemplifies their dominant position as a capital intermediary, especially during challenging environments. Vista was able to negotiate highly favorable fixed-rate financing for the properties. While Covid has resulted in a new normal for hotel financing, Vista navigated the capital markets efficiently and effectively for their client, placing the assets within two categories of ideal capital providers.

About Vista Capital Company

Vista Capital Company is a Los Angeles-based, real estate investment banking firm that arranges financing for hotels. As a real estate capital intermediary, Vista procures capital for their clients through a comprehensive and systematic process.

