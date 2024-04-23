Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

Apr 23, 2024, 17:26 ET

MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Argentina:

+54 11 3754 8500

Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128

