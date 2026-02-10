Vista Fulfillment Group Marks 20 Years of Building the Infrastructure Behind Alcohol E-Commerce

E-commerce powerhouse reflects on two decades of building systems that enable compliant, national-scale alcohol online sales, looking ahead to continued growth in 2026

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 20th anniversary of Vista Fulfillment Group , reflecting two decades of building the infrastructure that enables alcohol e-commerce at national scale in the United States. Founded in 2006 as a licensed wine and spirits retailer and fulfillment operation, Vista expanded into e-commerce in 2016 and has since grown alongside the category as digital commerce becomes an increasingly important growth channel, with Vista Fulfillment Group projected to grow by 20% per year over the next five years, signaling a long-term shift in how consumers engage with spirits online.

Vista Fulfillment Group operates as an all-encompassing alcohol e-commerce infrastructure, managing one of the most highly regulated product categories in the country. Through licensed fulfillment, proprietary operational technology, and strategic platform partnerships, Vista supports alcohol e-commerce across the full customer journey, from checkout to compliant delivery.

At the core of Vista's operations is Vista Wine & Spirits , the company's licensed fulfillment and logistics arm, responsible for storing inventory, packing orders, and shipping alcohol compliantly to customers across 46 states through approved retail entities and carriers. In a category where successful delivery remains a challenge, Vista maintains a near-perfect order fulfillment rate of over 99%, with orders carefully packed to prevent breakage and connected to shipping partners through integrated tracking, giving customers full visibility throughout the delivery process

From the moment a customer clicks "Buy Now" to the moment a bottle is delivered, Vista Fulfillment Group manages the full alcohol e-commerce cycle, with all orders connected through 3JMS, the company's proprietary order and warehouse management system that links checkout, inventory, fulfillment, billing, and reporting in a single platform.

Today, Vista Fulfillment Group supports more than 500 brands and multiple marketplace partners through a multi-state licensed retail and fulfillment network that enables compliant direct-to-consumer purchase paths expanding access beyond traditional retail. The company works with leading alcohol online sales platforms and retailers, including ReserveBar and Flaviar , supporting their e-commerce operations behind the scenes.

"Over the years, we've had the opportunity to support brands at every stage of their e-commerce journey," says Firas Soro, President of Vista Fulfillment Group. "Our focus has always been helping brands grow with confidence in a highly regulated space, and building the foundation that allows e-commerce to scale responsibly over time."

In addition to its marketplace partnerships, Vista works closely with Bottle Nexus, a technology platform that enables spirits brands to offer compliant direct-to-consumer checkout experiences on their own websites by integrating with a network of licensed retailers. Bottle Nexus powers customizable "Buy Now" buttons, manages age verification and state-by-state compliance, and helps bridge front-end commerce with the licensed retail and fulfillment networks that complete the sale.

As the company enters its third decade, Vista remains focused on continuing to support brand expansion across e-commerce platforms and marketplaces in 2026, including new partnerships and integrations planned for the year ahead. For more information visit vistafulfillmentgroup.com

Founded in 2006, Vista Fulfillment Group is a category leader in compliant alcohol e-commerce infrastructure, powering how alcohol is sold and shipped online in the United States. Operating as alcohol e-commerce infrastructure, the company combines licensed retail entities, nationwide warehousing, and proprietary technology to manage the complexity of alcohol online sales from checkout through compliant delivery. Vista Fulfillment Group enables brands and platforms to sell alcohol online at national scale while supporting long-term, responsible growth across an increasingly regulated and digital-first marketplace.

