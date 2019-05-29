Vista Gold Corp. Announces Mt Todd Leach Test Recoveries Averaging 92.7%

DENVER, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Gold Corp. (TSX & NYSE American: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") today announced excellent leach test results from the ongoing metallurgical test work at its Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. These results are the first from a number of metallurgical tests being conducted on material from the Batman deposit. Leach tests on material with an 80% passing ("P80") grind size of approximately 50 microns achieved average gold recoveries of 92.7%. Gold recoveries at coarser grind sizes were consistent with previous test results on similarly sized material. Additional leach test work on samples with a finer design P80 grind size of 40 microns is nearing completion, with final results expected in the coming weeks.

Initial leach test results are from high-grade and deposit-average grade composites from the Batman deposit. Samples BR153 and BR154 had individual head grades of 1.96 and 1.90 grams gold per tonne ("g Au/t"), respectively, while Samples BR161 and BR162 had individual head grades of 0.72 and 0.73 g Au/t, respectively. Assays were completed in triplicate. The reported gold recovery is based on the average of the three assays. The following table summarizes the leach test results.

Sample 2nd Stage Grinding Mill P80 Product Size Average Gold Recovery BR153 IsaMill 53 µm 93.6% BR154 IsaMill 53 µm 93.6% BR161 IsaMill 52 µm 91.4% BR162 IsaMill 52 µm 92.3%

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very encouraged by these results, which further support our confidence that finer grind sizes will yield higher gold recoveries. Our design contemplates a P80 particle size of 40 microns. The current testing is being completed on samples with estimated head grades of 0.8 to 1.7 g Au/t at target grind sizes of 45, 38 and 30 microns. We expect to receive the remaining leach test results in batches over the next several weeks and anticipate recoveries to be in the low ninety-percent range, consistent with the results above and our work as previously announced in August 2018. This is a significant improvement from the average gold recoveries of 86.4% reported in the January 2018 prefeasibility study and represents the potential to recover approximately 300,000 more ounces of gold over the life of the project."

The comprehensive results will be incorporated into an updated prefeasibility study currently scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this year.

Qualified Person

Deepak Malhotra, on behalf of Resource Development Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the information that forms the basis for the scientific and technical information disclosed herein and has reviewed this press release and consented to its release.

For further information on the Mt Todd Gold Project, see the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mt Todd Gold Project 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study Northern Territory, Australia," dated March 2, 2018 with an effective date of January 24, 2018, which is available on SEDAR as well as on Vista's website under the Technical Reports section.

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a gold project developer. Our principal asset is our flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia.

