Vista Murrieta High School to Convert Entire Varsity Football Roster to VICIS ZERO1 Helmets

SEATTLE, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Murrieta High School announced today it will equip its entire varsity football roster with the VICIS ZERO1 helmet for the 2019 football season. The ZERO1 has received the highest performance ranking in National Football League (NFL) and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) helmet performance testing three years in a row.

"Player safety and confidence is always our first priority," said Eric Peterson, Head Coach at Vista Murrieta. "It's important that our players and their parents know that we're going to do everything we can to put them in the best equipment possible."

Vista Murrieta's decision to convert its entire team to the ZERO1 is the latest example of a growing commitment from high schools around the country to protect student athletes with the most technologically advanced equipment. More than 1,200 high school programs and 150 professional and college teams have made the switch to the ZERO1. Originally introduced in 2017 to NFL and NCAA teams, the ZERO1 features a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance.

"Vista Murrieta has shown great leadership through its commitment to player safety," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to help Coach Peterson and the Vista Murrieta football program protect their athletes as they chase a championship."

For additional information about VICIS and the ZERO1, or to reserve a helmet for your player or team, visit www.vicis.com.

ABOUT VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has consistently ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. VICIS' recently launched ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet specifically optimized for kids and is the best testing football helmet in the VIRGINIA TECH® YOUTH HELMET RATINGS™. Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jerry Rice, and Roger Staubach, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

