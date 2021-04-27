Vista Oil and Gas Publishes its Inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report

MEXICO CITY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) today announced the publication of its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report, underscoring the Company's commitment to embed Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices within its business strategy to create value in the present while building a better future for generations to come.

In his letter to stakeholders published today, which presented the first Vista Oil & Gas Sustainability Report, Mr. Miguel Galuccio, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented: "As we celebrate our third anniversary, I am pleased to introduce Vista's inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report to our stakeholder groups. I am proud of how much we have achieved in such a short period. It is now time to set the bar high in terms of sustainability ambitions and show our progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters."

"Climate change has definitely become the salient ESG topic across all industries. As an oil & gas company, we endeavor to take a leading role in the energy transition, aiming to become a reliable low cost and low carbon energy company. In 2020, we accomplished a key milestone by determining our reference baseline for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Based on this data, we will set corporate reduction goals and design an action plan to reduce greenhouse emissions in our operations to be presented in our next sustainability report", noted Mr. Galuccio.

"We consider sustainability to be vital to our business strategy. I am confident that we have the people, processes and commitment in place to help solve the complex energy and environmental challenges of today and tomorrow," concluded Mr. Galuccio.

Vista's sustainability strategy is led by the Executive Team, with oversight from the Company's majority independent Board of Directors through its Corporate Practices Committee. In addition, 100% of employees receive short-term incentive compensation that takes into account Company ESG goals.

The report is aligned with the expectations and guidelines set forth by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The Company relies on GRI as the primary disclosure standard for comprehensive coverage of ESG factors and SASB for industry specific ESG topics most relevant to its financial performance and long-term value creation. In 2020, Vista became a signatory to the UN Global Compact at a participant level in 2020 and committed to upholding and promoting the principles of the Global Compact within its spheres of influence.

Additionally, in 2020, Vista confirmed its support of the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and committed to upholding and promoting the principles of the Global Compact within its spheres of influence.

Vista has also identified 8 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 that are closely aligned with the relevant aspects of its business and through which it can exert the greatest impact. These include: #3 Good Health and Well-Being, #5 Gender Equality, #7 Affordable and Clean Energy, #8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, #12 Responsible Consumption and Production, #13 Climate Action, #15 Life on Land, and #16 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

As the Company progresses in its sustainability reporting efforts, it will continue aligning its reporting framework, as well as its initiatives, with best practices and in accordance with international reporting standards.

Please visit the Company's webpage at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/SustainabilityReport_2020.pdf to download the 2020 Sustainability Report.

