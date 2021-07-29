Vista Outdoor Announces Record FY22 First Quarter Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter of its Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), which ended on June 27, 2021.

"Fiscal year 2022 is off to a terrific start with our fourth consecutive quarter of record performance due to strong demand, great execution and a powerhouse line up of innovative outdoor products," said Vista Outdoor Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz. "The credit goes to our team who continues to tirelessly work towards being one of the industry's most admired companies while consistently delivering great shareholder returns.

"We are successfully executing on our value creation framework and deploying the levers of organic growth, innovation and select acquisitions. We are driving organic growth through new product development across our family of brands. We increased R&D investment by 17 percent to accelerate the pipeline of innovative gear in high demand as more consumers are recreating outdoors. We entered the golf simulation market through an exclusive domestic partnership with Foresight Sports, the leader in golf launch monitor technology, and can't wait to introduce our new Launch Pro this Fall. And, we closed and integrated two exciting acquisitions in high growth segments playing to key market trends. The premium e-Bike brand, QuietKat, and the female, hunt-inspired apparel brand, Venor, joined the Vista Outdoor family of brands during the first quarter," concluded Metz.

For the three months ended June 27, 2021 versus the three months ended June 28, 2020:

Sales increased 38 percent to $663 million

Gross profit rose 93 percent to $241 million and gross profit margin improved by 1025 bps

and gross profit margin improved by 1025 bps Operating expenses were 15 percent of sales and improved by 139 bps. Adjusted operating expenses were 15 percent of sales and improved by 163 bps.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to $144 million , from $48 million . Adjusted EBIT increased to $146 million , from $48 million .

, from . Adjusted EBIT increased to , from . Interest expense decreased 12 percent to $6 million .

. Fully Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) was $1.71 , compared with $0.69 . Adjusted EPS was $1.74 , compared with $0.51 .

, compared with . Adjusted EPS was , compared with . Cash flow provided by operating activities was $29 million , compared with cash provided of $77 million . Free cash flow generation was $36 million , compared with $73 million .

For the three months ended June 27, 2021 operating segment results versus the three months ended June 28, 2020:

Shooting Sports

Sales rose 39 percent to $463 million , driven by 39 percent growth in ammunition and 37 percent growth in our hunting and shooting category.

, driven by 39 percent growth in ammunition and 37 percent growth in our hunting and shooting category. Gross profit increased 115 percent to $181 million . Margin acceleration was the result of operating leverage, mix, and price.

. Margin acceleration was the result of operating leverage, mix, and price. EBIT increased 160 percent to $142 million . EBIT Margin improved by 1426 bps to 31 percent from 16 percent.

Outdoor Products

Sales were up 38 percent to $200 million , driven by strong double-digit growth across all categories.

, driven by strong double-digit growth across all categories. Gross profit increased 48 percent to $61 million , due to higher volume and higher margin product mix, partially offset by higher logistics costs. Gross profit margin was 30.3%, up 212 bps.

, due to higher volume and higher margin product mix, partially offset by higher logistics costs. Gross profit margin was 30.3%, up 212 bps. EBIT increased 125 percent to $26 million . EBIT Margin improved by 505 bps to 13 percent from 8 percent.

Please see the tables in the press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, EBIT, taxes, earnings per share, and free cash flow to the comparable GAAP measures.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter

"Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations in terms of sales and profit growth across both segments," said Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Financial Officer of Vista Outdoor. "Sales increased 38 percent and we drove record profitability in the first quarter with adjusted EBITDA margins of 24.4 percent. As part of our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we repurchased 1.2 million shares. With strong performance and a low leverage ratio of 0.7 times, we have significant financial flexibility to continue to invest in the future growth of our brands and make strategic acquisitions in the outdoor space.

"Vista Outdoor is well positioned to enhance stakeholder value. Our financial strength, portfolio of leading brands, and favorable consumer trends position Vista Outdoor incredibly well for the long term," concluded Priyadarshi.

Based on results to date and the current market environment, Vista Outdoor's outlook for second quarter Fiscal Year 2022 is as follows, which includes the recent acquisitions of QuietKat and Venor as well as HEVI-Shot and Remington:

Sales in a range of $710 million to $730 million , compared with $575 million in the prior year quarter.

to , compared with $575 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per Share in a range of $1.70 to $1.80 , compared with $1.10 of adjusted EPS in the prior year quarter.

Vista Outdoor is updating the following assumptions for Fiscal Year 2022 on a full-year basis:

Tax rate is expected to be in the mid 20 percent range

Interest expense is expected to be in line with prior year adjusted interest expense

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately 30 percent higher than FY21

R&D expenses are expected to be approximately 25 percent higher than FY21

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

Vista Outdoor will hold an investor conference call to discuss its first quarter FY22 financial results and outlook on July 29, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast and view and/or download the earnings press release, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the related earnings release presentation slides, which will also include detailed segment information, via Vista Outdoor's website ( www.vistaoutdoor.com ). Choose "Investors" then "Events and Presentations". For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available for one month after the call. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 8590251.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we are providing the information below on a non-GAAP basis, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (EPS). Vista Outdoor defines these measures as, gross profit, operating expenses, EBIT, taxes, net income, and EPS excluding, where applicable, the impact of costs incurred for inventory step-up expense, transaction costs, transition costs, post-acquisition compensation, and tax valuation allowance. Vista Outdoor management is presenting these measures so a reader may compare gross profit, operating expenses, EBIT, taxes, net income, and EPS excluding these items, as the measures provide investors with an important perspective on the operating results of the Company. Vista Outdoor management uses this measurement internally to assess business performance, and Vista Outdoor's definition may differ from those used by other companies.

Three months ended June 27, 2021

























(in thousands)





























Gross

Profit

Operating

Expenses

EBIT

Taxes

Net

Income

EPS

As reported

$ 241,427



$ 97,771



$ 143,656



$ (35,253)



$ 102,725



$ 1.71



Inventory step-up expense

384



—



384



(96)



288



—



Transaction cost

—



(949)



949



(61)



888



0.01



Transition costs

—



(99)



99



(25)



74



—



Post-acquisition compensation

—



(546)



546



—



546



0.01



As adjusted

$ 241,811



$ 96,177



$ 145,634



$ (35,435)



$ 104,521



$ 1.74































Three months ended June 28, 2020

























(in thousands)





























Gross

Profit

Operating

Expenses

EBIT

Taxes

Net

Income

EPS

As reported

$ 125,368



$ 77,325



$ 48,043



$ (1,149)



$ 40,476



$ 0.69



Tax valuation allowance

—



—



—



(10,396)



(10,396)



(0.18)



As adjusted

$ 125,368



$ 77,325



$ 48,043



$ (11,545)



$ 30,080



$ 0.51

































*NOTE: Adjustments to "as reported" results are items that are excluded to arrive at the "as adjusted" results for the quarters ended June 27, 2021 and June 28, 2020. EPS amounts may not

foot due to rounding.







Three months ended June 27, 2021:

During the three months ended June 27, 2021, we incurred cost of goods sold related to the fair value step-up in inventory allocated from the HEVI-Shot acquisition purchase price. Given the infrequent and unique nature of this acquisition, the company believes these costs are not indicative of ongoing operations. The tax effect of the amortization expense that is deductible for tax was calculated based on a blended statutory rate of approximately 25 percent.

During the three months ended June 27, 2021, we incurred transaction costs associated with possible and actual transactions, including advisory and legal fees. Given the nature of transaction costs, and differences in these amounts from one transaction to another, the company believes these costs are not indicative of ongoing operations of the company. A portion of the transaction costs is not deductible for tax, therefore this was calculated based on a statutory rate of 6 percent.

During the three months ended June 27, 2021, we incurred transition costs for the Remington, HEVI-Shot, QuietKat and Venor business to integrate the business into the company such as severance, retention, professional fees and travel costs. Given the infrequent and unique nature of this acquisition, the company believes these costs are not indicative of ongoing operations. The tax effect of the transition costs that are deductible for tax was calculated based on a blended statutory rate of approximately 25 percent.

During the three months ended June 27, 2021, we incurred post-acquisition compensation expense related to the QuietKat acquisition. Given the infrequent and unique nature of this acquisition, the company believes these costs are not indicative of ongoing operations. The post-acquisition compensation is not deductible for tax, therefore this was calculated based on a statutory rate of 0 percent.

As noted above, our reported tax expense of $35,253 results in a tax rate of 25.5 percent and our adjusted tax expense of $35,435 results in an adjusted tax rate of 25.3 percent.

Three months ended June 28, 2020:

During the three months ended June 28, 2020, we recorded a tax valuation allowance of $10.4 million to recognize the utilization of available tax assets to offset otherwise payable taxes. The tax assets arise from tax losses and other tax attributes that could not be realized in the contemporaneous period. The company began FY21 with $38 million of tax-effected operating loss, credits and interest deduction carry forwards that can be used to reduce cash taxes as qualifying taxable income is generated over the remainder of FY21 and into the future. Given the infrequent and unique nature of this tax valuation allowance, we do not believe the $10.4 million reduction in tax expense related to the tax valuation allowance of the deferred tax assets is indicative of operations of the company.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, and excluding the following costs which have been adjusted for applicable tax amounts: inventory step-up, transaction and transition costs paid to date, and pre-paid post-acquisition compensation. Vista Outdoor management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for debt repayment, share repurchases and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations. Vista Outdoor management uses free cash flow internally to assess both business performance and overall liquidity.

















Three months ended

(in thousands)

June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 28,772



$ 77,363



Capital Expenditures

(6,876)



(4,472)



Inventory step-up expense

(96)



—



Transaction costs

888



—



Transition costs

74



—



Post-acquisition compensation

13,000



—



Free cash flow

$ 35,762



$ 72,891

















EBITDA Margin

EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) divided by net sales. Vista Outdoor management believes EBITDA margin provides investors with an important perspective on the Company's core profitability and helps investors analyze underlying trends in the Company's business and evaluate its performance on an absolute basis and relative to its peers. EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net profit margin. Vista Outdoor's definition may differ from that used by other companies.

Vista Outdoor has not reconciled EBITDA margin guidance to GAAP net profit margin guidance because Vista Outdoor does not provide guidance for net income, which is a reconciling item between GAAP net profit margin and non-GAAP EBITDA margin. Accordingly, a reconciliation to net profit margin is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or investor relations page and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and other oral and written statements made by Vista Outdoor from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss, among other things: Vista Outdoor's plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; projections with respect to future revenues, income, earnings per share or other financial measures for Vista Outdoor; and the assumptions that underlie these matters. The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'aim', 'should' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. To the extent that any such information is forward-looking, it is intended to fit within the safe harbor for forward-looking information provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause Vista Outdoor's actual results to differ materially from expectations described in such forward-looking statements, including the following: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on Vista Outdoor's operations, the operations of our customers and suppliers and general economic conditions; general economic and business conditions in the United States and Vista Outdoor's other markets outside the United States, including conditions affecting employment levels, consumer confidence and spending, conditions in the retail environment, and other economic conditions affecting demand for our products and the financial health of our customers; Vista Outdoor's ability to attract and retain key personnel and maintain and grow its relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, including Vista Outdoor's ability to obtain acceptable third party licenses; Vista Outdoor's ability to adapt its products to changes in technology, the marketplace and customer preferences, including our ability to respond to shifting preferences of the end consumer from brick and mortar retail to online retail; Vista Outdoor's ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; others' use of social media to disseminate negative commentary about us and boycotts; reductions in or unexpected changes in or our inability to accurately forecast demand for ammunition, accessories or other outdoor sports and recreation products; risks associated with Vista Outdoor's sales to significant retail customers, including unexpected cancellations, delays and other changes to purchase orders; supplier capacity constraints, production disruptions or quality or price issues affecting Vista Outdoor's operating costs; Vista Outdoor's competitive environment; risks associated with diversification into new international and commercial markets including regulatory compliance; changes in the current tariff structures; the supply, availability and costs of raw materials and components; increases in commodity, energy and production costs; changes in laws, rules and regulations relating to Vista Outdoor's business, such as federal and state ammunition regulations; Vista Outdoor's ability to realize expected benefits from acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; Vista Outdoor's ability to take advantage of growth opportunities in international and commercial markets; foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; the outcome of contingencies, including with respect to litigation and other proceedings relating to intellectual property, product liability, warranty liability, personal injury and environmental remediation; risks associated with cybersecurity and other industrial and physical security threats; capital market volatility and the availability of financing; changes to accounting standards or policies; and changes in tax rules or pronouncements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements we make. Vista Outdoor undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law. For further information on factors that could impact Vista Outdoor, and statements contained herein, please refer to Vista Outdoor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(preliminary and unaudited)



Three months ended (Amounts in thousands except per share data)

June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020 Sales, net

$ 662,912



$ 479,140

Cost of sales

421,485



353,772

Gross profit

241,427



125,368

Operating expenses:







Research and development

5,868



5,010

Selling, general, and administrative

91,903



72,315

Earnings before interest and income taxes

143,656



48,043

Interest expense, net

(5,678)



(6,418)

Earnings before income taxes

137,978



41,625

Income tax provision

(35,253)



(1,149)

Net income

$ 102,725



$ 40,476

Earnings per common share:







Basic

$ 1.77



$ 0.70

Diluted

$ 1.71



$ 0.69

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

58,123



58,057

Diluted

59,947



58,957



VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(preliminary and unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except share data)

June 27, 2021

March 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 208,670



$ 243,265

Net receivables

357,334



301,575

Net inventories

505,077



454,504

Income tax receivable

4,324



37,870

Other current assets

44,614



27,018

Total current assets

1,120,019



1,064,232

Net property, plant, and equipment

192,465



197,531

Operating lease assets

74,541



72,400

Goodwill

97,773



86,082

Net intangible assets

329,649



314,955

Deferred charges and other non-current assets, net

37,356



29,739

Total assets

$ 1,851,803



$ 1,764,939

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 169,459



$ 163,839

Accrued compensation

40,724



63,318

Federal excise, use, and other taxes

26,651



23,092

Other current liabilities

127,549



120,568

Total current liabilities

364,383



370,817

Long-term debt

495,701



495,564

Deferred income tax liabilities

12,869



8,235

Long-term operating lease liabilities

79,123



77,375

Accrued pension and postemployment benefits

31,177



33,503

Other long-term liabilities

67,871



42,448

Total liabilities

1,051,124



1,027,942











Common stock — $.01 par value:







Authorized — 500,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding — 57,538,158 shares as of June 27, 2021 and 58,561,016 shares as of March 31, 2021

575



585

Additional paid-in capital

1,727,204



1,731,479

Accumulated deficit

(591,311)



(694,036)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(82,200)



(83,195)

Common stock in treasury, at cost — 6,426,281 shares held as of June 27, 2021 and 5,403,423 shares held as of March 31, 2021

(253,589)



(217,836)

Total stockholders' equity

800,679



736,997

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,851,803



$ 1,764,939



VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(preliminary and unaudited)



Three months ended (Amounts in thousands)

June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020 Operating Activities:







Net income

$ 102,725



$ 40,476

Adjustments to net income to arrive at cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

11,247



11,533

Amortization of intangible assets

4,998



4,953

Amortization of deferred financing costs

347



377

Deferred income taxes

312



(94)

(Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

(3)



195

Share-based compensation

7,038



4,404

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Net receivables

(54,919)



(10,986)

Net inventories

(47,925)



(761)

Accounts payable

6,188



26,526

Accrued compensation

(22,813)



(11,820)

Accrued income taxes

36,236



982

Federal excise, use, and other taxes

3,522



1,180

Pension and other postretirement benefits

(1,363)



(6,894)

Other assets and liabilities

(16,818)



17,292

Cash provided by operating activities

28,772



77,363

Investing Activities:







Capital expenditures

(6,876)



(4,472)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received

(8,488)



—

Proceeds from the disposition of property, plant, and equipment

6



20

Cash used for investing activities

(15,358)



(4,452)

Financing Activities:







Borrowings on lines of credit

—



9,076

Payments on lines of credit

—



(77,332)

Payments made for debt issuance costs

(955)



—

Purchase of treasury shares

(44,232)



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

197



—

Payment of employee taxes related to vested stock awards

(3,018)



(100)

Cash used for financing activities

(48,008)



(68,356)

Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash

(1)



129

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(34,595)



4,684

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

243,265



31,375

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 208,670



$ 36,059



