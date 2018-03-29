Vista Outdoor Names Miguel "Mick" Lopez as Chief Financial Officer

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) has named Miguel "Mick" Lopez as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 16, 2018. Lopez has over 30 years of experience in finance, operations and strategy, driving process improvements in both publicly traded and private companies. His background includes corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management. He will have oversight and leadership for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling all financial- and IT-related activities for the company.

Miguel "Mick" Lopez

"I look forward to Mick joining the Vista Outdoor team, where he will undoubtedly make a significant impact," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz. "Mick's experience and capabilities will benefit Vista Outdoor as we transform the business. His leadership is essential to help ensure we improve profitability and continue to strengthen our cash position, preparing for future success and long-term shareholder returns."

"I am thrilled to join Vista Outdoor," said Lopez. "This is a pivotal time for the company, and Chris has a clear vision and has commenced valuable initiatives to strengthen Vista Outdoor's iconic brands and businesses. I am excited to be a part of these efforts and look forward to supporting the strategy."

Lopez most recently served as the CFO of Veritas Technologies, an international data management company, from 2016 to 2017, where he led initiatives to drive profitability through portfolio and operational improvements. Prior to joining Veritas Technologies, he was the CFO for Harris Corporation where he played an integral role in reshaping the corporate strategy, which resulted in the $3 billion acquisition of Exelis Inc. From 2011 to 2014, he was the CFO for Aricent Group/KKR Private Equity, where he drove initiatives focused on improving profitability, leverage position and global tax structure. He has held increasing roles of responsibility at companies such as Cisco Systems, Tyco International, IBM and KPMG.

Lopez earned a double major in Finance and Accounting from Georgetown University, and an MBA, specializing in Finance, from the University of Chicago. He is a certified public accountant.

