Vista Outdoor to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO), in connection with the previously announced debt refinancing initiative, will host its investor conference call on fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. In addition to fourth quarter and full-year results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance for fiscal year 2019 and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. The call can be accessed at Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 8615122. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Farmington, Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe. For news and information visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.

Media Contact Investor Contact Amanda Covington Michael Pici (801) 447-3035 (801) 447-3168 media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

