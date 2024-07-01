Vista Publishes its 2023 Sustainability Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jul 01, 2024, 17:21 ET

MEXICO CITY, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) today announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The Company reported a 14% reduction in its scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity compared to the previous year, in line with its ambition to become net zero in scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2026.

You can access the report by visiting Vista's official website at the following link: https://www.vistaenergy.com/ 

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

[email protected] 

Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500

Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128

News Releases in Similar Topics