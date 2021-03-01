Vista Realty Partners and The RADCO Companies Announce Grand Opening of Carmel Vista Apartment Homes

Vista Realty Partners and The RADCO Companies announce the grand opening of Carmel Vista Apartments in McDonough, GA Tweet this

The community's studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes combine sophisticated style with trendsetting charm. The apartment homes features include designer cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, high speed internet, in-unit washers and dryers, and stand-up showers.

Residents at Carmel Vista will have convenient access to Heritage Park, Stewart Park, Big Springs Park, and Alexander Park. Carmel Vista will be in proximity to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Henry Town Center shopping area, and the Newman Wetlands Center. It is also located conveniently to the McDonough CBD, 35 miles from Atlanta's burgeoning Midtown district, 10 miles from Stockbridge, and only 7 miles from the Tanger Outlets at Locust Grove, all of which are key employment areas driving the Atlanta economy. In addition to local amenities, Carmel Vista's proximity to I-75 provides rapid access to amenities in Atlanta and the surrounding area make this a highly convenient place to call home.

Vista Realty Partners and The RADCO Companies have partnered with RAM Partners to manage the community. RAM Partners has 33 years of experience in apartment management of new lease up communities. Their 5-star approach to customer service, commitment to their residents, and ability to create a high-end resident experience is the perfect match for the newest location for Henry County prospective residents to call home.

Tours are offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both Vista Realty Partners and RAM Partners are very excited to be a part of the rapid growth of Henry County in the new premier location to call home. Welcome home to Carmel Vista. Visit www.carmelvistaapartments.com to learn more.

Contact: Natalie de Guardiola: [email protected]

SOURCE Vista Realty Partners

Related Links

http://www.vistarp.com

