Vista Realty Partners and The Worthing Companies announce Marketplace Vista Apartment Homes in Marietta, Georgia

The 298-unit community offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with direct access from both Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads, and features top amenities including an 8,500 sq. ft. clubroom with a gaming area, a yoga room, a state of the art fitness center, micro-offices, a pet spa and a putting green. Unit finishes include designer cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-wall high speed internet & media cabling. Marketplace Vista is also less than 10 minutes to I-75 and I-285 with easy access to Vinings and The Battery at Truist Park, which is home of the Atlanta Braves.

The Marketplace Terrell Mill development is the cornerstone of the neighborhood with a dynamic walkable mixed-use village. The center will include a 95,000 square foot Kroger superstore, Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread with more retail coming soon.

Vista Realty Partners has partnered with The Worthing Companies to manage the community. The Worthing Companies has over 34 years of experience in apartment community management and new lease-up communities; their five-star approach to customer service and commitment to creating a high-end resident experience is the perfect match for the new Marketplace Vista.

Tours are offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ABOUT VISTA

Vista is an Atlanta based real estate investment company with nearly 20 years of experience specializing in the ownership and development of multi-family housing throughout the Southeast. Vista was founded in August, 2000 by Eduard de Guardiola. For more information, please visit http://www.vistarp.com.

