VISTA REALTY PARTNERS ("Vista") Announces Sale of 298 luxury apartment units in Marietta, Georgia

Synovus Bank provided Construction financing for the project. A joint venture among Nationwide Insurance Co., RADCO and Blue Vista Asset Management LLC., Eduard de Guardiola's Family Office, (principal and founder of Vista), provided the equity.

Stellar property performance combined with high caliber unit finishes and luxury amenities created an ideal opportunity for the buyer, White Oak Partners, to expand its Atlanta portfolio with the acquisition of another class A asset.

Vista is an Atlanta based real estate investment company with over 20 years of experience specializing in the ownership and development of multi-family housing throughout the Southeast. Vista carefully analyzes the market to create exit strategies for each property based on its highest value and best use. Vista was founded in August 2000 by Eduard de Guardiola and the Georgia division is led by Michael Neyhart – Regional Partner.

Contact: Natalie de Guardiola: [email protected]

SOURCE Vista Realty Partners

Related Links

http://www.vistarp.com

