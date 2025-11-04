Vista Residential Partners Closes and Breaks Ground on Mill Grove Vista, a 304-Unit Class A Community in Cobb County, Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners ("Vista") announced the financing close and groundbreaking of Mill Grove Vista, a three-story, 304-unit Class A, garden-style apartment community at 5178 Floyd Road in Mableton, Georgia. The multifamily development sits at the heart of a forthcoming 23.6-acre mixed-use development that will introduce a civic building, townhomes, and neighborhood-serving retail along Floyd Road -- complementing the historic Mable House complex and the 2,500-seat Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre directly across the street. Residents will enjoy immediate access to everyday conveniences and outdoor recreation, including the Silver Comet Trail's Floyd Road Trailhead, multiple grocery options within one mile, and swift connectivity via Veterans Memorial Highway, the East-West Connector, and I-20.

Rendering provided by Arrive Architecture Group.

"Mill Grove Vista reflects Vista's commitment to building in walkable, well-amenitized locations where new supply is limited and everyday living is made easier," said Chase Beasley, Managing Director, Southeast Regional Partner at Vista. "We're proud to help anchor this civic-oriented master plan in Georgia's newest city."

The community will feature twelve residential buildings and 546 parking spaces, offering an expansive fitness center, resort-style pool, clubroom with coffee bar, co-working spaces, secure parcel room, dog park, and playground. Interiors will include stainless steel appliances, luxury countertops and islands, vinyl plank flooring, and open, efficient layouts. Average home size will be 917 square feet, with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences.

The development comes via partnership with Virtus Real Estate Capital and financing via Nationwide. Apex Multifamily Construction, a Vista affiliate, will serve as general contractor.

"We are excited to collaborate with both Virtus and Nationwide to provide a community which will truly become the focal point of the largest city in Cobb County. From the Silver Comet Trail to daily conveniences on Floyd Road, Mill Grove Vista is designed for how residents actually live—healthy, connected, and close to everything," added Scott Henley, CEO Vista Residential Partners.

Vertical construction is expected to commence Q1 of 2026, with first residences expected to deliver in early 2027 and full completion targeted for late 2027.

About Vista Residential Partners

Vista Residential Partners is an Atlanta-based multifamily developer with a national footprint and a track record of delivering high-quality, thoughtfully amenitized communities across growth markets in the United States.

