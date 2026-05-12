Vista Signature Dental Welcomes Dr. Purin, Expanding General and Emergency Dental Services in Vista, CA

TEMECULA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Signature Dental is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Purin to their dental team, expanding both general and emergency dental services for patients in Vista, CA. With advanced training and a patient-focused approach, Dr. Purin brings expertise and compassionate care to every appointment, ensuring patients receive personalized solutions for routine treatments and urgent dental needs. Dr. Purin also practices at their other location, Vineyard Dental Group in Temecula.

Dentist Vista

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Purin to Vista Signature Dental," said Dr. Willard Peng. "His advanced training and dedication to patient care strengthen our ability to provide both general and emergency dental services. Patients can expect the same high level of care, attention, and comfort that Vista Signature Dental is known for. Dr. Purin is an excellent addition for anyone seeking a skilled dentist in Vista."

Dr. Purin earned his dental degree from Loma Linda University in California, then completed advanced education in general dentistry (AEGD) training in Santa Barbara. He later returned to Loma Linda University as a clinical instructor, mentoring future dental professionals and helping shape the next generation of dentists. His extensive experience and clinical knowledge ensure that every patient receives thorough, precise care tailored to their individual needs, whether visiting for preventive dentistry, restorative procedures, or urgent dental emergencies.

Vista Signature Dental, which, along with Vineyard Dental Group in Temecula, provides state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered approach across its locations. From digital imaging and intraoral cameras to minimally invasive tools, the offices are equipped to deliver accurate diagnostics, efficient treatments, and long-term oral health solutions.

In addition to general dentistry, Dr. Purin and the Vista team are fully prepared to handle urgent dental issues, including severe tooth pain, broken or chipped teeth, lost restorations, and other dental trauma. The practice prioritizes same-day appointments for emergencies whenever possible, combining prompt care with precision and comfort. Patients can expect expert evaluation, immediate pain relief, and treatment plans that protect long-term oral health while minimizing disruption to daily life.

Vista Signature Dental remains a trusted choice for families and individuals seeking comprehensive general and emergency dental care in Vista, CA. Those searching for a reliable dentist in Vista can learn more about their services or schedule an appointment by visiting https://dentistinvistaca.com/ or calling (760) 209-5060.

Contact:

Vista Signature Dental

Dr. Willard Peng

(760) 209-5060

[email protected]

https://dentistinvistaca.com/

SOURCE Vista Signature Dental