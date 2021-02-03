Vista, the New Managed Services Platform from Allbridge, Hits the Senior Living Market

The convenience of providing easy-to-use data network, video, and voice services enhances the resident experience. Tweet this

Technology usage has been rapidly growing among older adults, and with increasing numbers of Baby Boomers retiring, senior living operators have already been looking ahead to match rising resident expectations. The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the need for enhanced communication capabilities, as well as the network infrastructure, security features, and IT staff to support it.

"The market has expressed the need for a simplified platform that is completely managed by the service provider to reduce the strain placed on inhouse staff and to supplement the lack of IT resources available at a typical community," said Todd Johnstone, CEO for Allbridge. "We have designed an enterprise solution that is robust, reliable, and secure. Vista delivers advanced but easy-to-use technologies to meet resident expectations, as well as ongoing maintenance and support for seniors and staff."

Vista is a fully managed, end-to-end technology package for residents and staff consisting of a secure Wi-Fi network designed with HIPAA compliance in mind, DIRECTV video services, and a reliable voice system. The platform includes centralized system management, proactive maintenance, and senior-friendly support. The scalable foundation also gives the community the option to easily add additional engagement features and scale to meet increasing demands.

Once installed, the network is monitored 24/7, every day of the year through the Skyway management portal to increase security and detect potential problems before they occur. All cloud-based updates are included to optimize the performance of the network and minimize system downtime. Skyway personal area networks (PAN) provide security and privacy for each resident with an easy-to-use interface, and give staff the ability to utilize bandwidth allocation throughout the community to ensure optimal connectivity and functionality.

Transitioning to a managed services provider can provide a range of long-term benefits for senior living communities. Operators can eliminate residents individually provisioning their own services at varying costs, quality, and support levels from multiple providers. The convenience of providing data, video, and voice solutions can enhance the resident experience and make the community more competitive, while reducing owner operating costs.

The addition of Vista into Allbridge's comprehensive portfolio of products supports the company's mission to bring an integrated and connected experience to customers and their end-users. Allbridge offers expertise in enterprise data, video, and voice solutions with the most knowledgeable implementation engineers in the industry and an expansive, nationwide support network.

About Allbridge

Allbridge is the trusted partner to deliver one connected experience with end-to-end technology solutions for the hospitality and senior living industries. Currently serving more than one million rooms nationally, Allbridge is the single source provider for system design, procurement, installation, and ongoing management. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

