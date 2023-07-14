VISTA TO HOST VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

MEXICO CITY, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

During this event, the Company´s executive management team will provide an update on Vista´s Strategic Plan aimed at delivering industry leading growth and superior total shareholder return, with world-class low-cost and lower-carbon performance. Registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees, and a more detailed agenda will be available at a later date.

For more information, contact Vista Investor Relations at [email protected] or Cinthya Werner, InspIR Group at [email protected] | +1-646-940-8843.

About Vista
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading independent operator, with its main assets in Vaca Muerta, the largest shale oil and shale gas play under development outside North America. Vista's strategy consists in developing its high-return shale oil drilling inventory of up to 1,150 wells spanning more than 200,000 Vaca Muerta acres, with focus on cost efficiency and lower carbon intensity production. For more information, please visit Vista´s Investor Relations website www.vistaenergy.com 

INVESTOR CONTACTS
[email protected]
Argentina: +54-11-3754-8500
Mexico: +52-55-8647-0128

