Vista Verde Dental Partners elevates support for partners, adds Jill Cruz as Director of Field Operations
Jul 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Verde Dental Partners announced today the selection of Jill Cruz as the organization's Director of Field Operations, effective June 15th. In her role, Jill will be responsible for leading practice operations, driving revenue and process improvements and building upon Vista Verde's successful record of practice growth.
Dustin Netral, President and CEO stated, "As a part of our continuing investments into becoming an iconic Dental Partnership Organization we have to invest in the best talent. Jill is an incredibly humble and hard working leader who will further elevate the support within the practices we have partnered with."
A partner in leadership through continued growth
Jill comes to Vista Verde with a wide range of experience in clinical and operational roles. Starting out as a Dental Assistant, she made the decision to invest in her education and jump in, hands on. While working as a clinician, she discovered a passion for helping her clinical team in a different way; in an operational role. "I took a leap of faith and wanted to try something new and absolutely fell in love."
In her most recent role in Regional Operations with Heartland Dental, Jill started as a Practice manager of one location, eventually becoming responsible for the growth and results of 33 locations.
When asked why she made the decision to join Vista Verde, she said "It's the people, the entire team is so involved and hands-on which is really refreshing. There's tremendous potential here, and what we provide to our patients changes lives on a daily basis; something I'm really excited to be a part of."
About Vista Verde Dental Partners
Vista Verde Dental Partners is a dental partnership organization with a mission to provide high-quality, best-in-class business guidance, resources and relationships so our clinical partners can focus exclusively on their passion of helping patients while delegating the areas of the business that distract from clinical excellence. Vista Verde Dental Partners works with highly skilled dentists to open, grow and get more out of their dental practices than they could on their own.
Related Links
https://www.vistaverdedentalpartners.com/
https://www.livebritely.com/
|
Contact:
|
Chelsea Thomas
SOURCE Vista Verde Dental Partners
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article