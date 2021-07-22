Vista Verde Dental Partners elevates support for partners, adds Jill Cruz as Director of Field Operations

Dustin Netral, President and CEO stated, "As a part of our continuing investments into becoming an iconic Dental Partnership Organization we have to invest in the best talent. Jill is an incredibly humble and hard working leader who will further elevate the support within the practices we have partnered with."

A partner in leadership through continued growth

Jill comes to Vista Verde with a wide range of experience in clinical and operational roles. Starting out as a Dental Assistant, she made the decision to invest in her education and jump in, hands on. While working as a clinician, she discovered a passion for helping her clinical team in a different way; in an operational role. "I took a leap of faith and wanted to try something new and absolutely fell in love."

In her most recent role in Regional Operations with Heartland Dental, Jill started as a Practice manager of one location, eventually becoming responsible for the growth and results of 33 locations.

When asked why she made the decision to join Vista Verde, she said "It's the people, the entire team is so involved and hands-on which is really refreshing. There's tremendous potential here, and what we provide to our patients changes lives on a daily basis; something I'm really excited to be a part of."

About Vista Verde Dental Partners

Vista Verde Dental Partners is a dental partnership organization with a mission to provide high-quality, best-in-class business guidance, resources and relationships so our clinical partners can focus exclusively on their passion of helping patients while delegating the areas of the business that distract from clinical excellence. Vista Verde Dental Partners works with highly skilled dentists to open, grow and get more out of their dental practices than they could on their own.

https://www.vistaverdedentalpartners.com/

https://www.livebritely.com/

https://www.vistaverdedentalpartners.com/

