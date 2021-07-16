Vista Verde Dental Partners expands leadership team, adds Robert Harber as Director of IT

Robert joins the organization with a passion for the mission, stating "I really identified with the values of Vista Verde Dental Partners, I love the fact that we are helping people find their smile, regardless of how they lost it. It's really awesome to me that we are helping people have the confidence to put their best foot forward for a first impression free of judgement."

Dustin Netral, President and CEO of Vista Verde dental partners added, "We are excited to have Robert join our growing team. His experience with multi-unit, high velocity health care combined with our explosive growth will set the stage for the next several years of our business plan. We will be making several large investments in technology to support our practices in providing the best in care for their patients."

An experienced partner in advancing technology

Robert comes to Vista Verde with over 16 years experience in network engineering and architecture, IT infrastructure management and design. He most recently served as the IT Infrastructure Manager at Eskenazi Health, one of the largest multi-site healthcare networks in central Indiana.

In his time at Eskenazi, Robert architected and designed an infrastructure system for the main hospital campus, 4 data centers and over 40 remote sites; totaling over 42,000 endpoints.

Robert's experience will be invaluable to Vista Verde as they continue to expand the Britely Dentures + Implants brand platform. He says, "I am looking forward to the challenge of helping the organization grow; finding a way to help IT deliver the best services possible to our end users."

About Vista Verde Dental Partners

Vista Verde Dental Partners is a dental partnership organization with a mission to provide high-quality, best-in-class business guidance, resources and relationships so our clinical partners can focus exclusively on their passion of helping patients while delegating the areas of the business that distract from clinical excellence. Vista Verde Dental Partners works with highly skilled dentists to open, grow and get more out of their dental practices than they could on their own.

Contact: Chelsea Thomas

Phone: (317) 509-9078

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 14300 Clay Terrace Boulevard, Suite 249, Indianapolis, IN 46032

Related Links

https://www.vistaverdedentalpartners.com/

https://www.livebritely.com/

SOURCE Vista Verde Dental Partners

Related Links

https://www.vistaverdedentalpartners.com/

